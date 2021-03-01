Diego Pacheco and Money Powell IV score weekend victories

Two of Split-T Management’s super middleweight prospects gained big wins on Saturday night.

Diego Pacheco remained undefeated with a eight-round unanimous decision over Rodolfo Gomez Jr. in a super middleweight fight.

The bout, which took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, was streamed live on DAZN as part of the Canelo Alvarez – Avni Yildirim card.

Pacheco has been very impressive in knocking out eight of his previous 10 opponents, showed great versatility and ring I.Q. by landing counters and some sharp right hands against the tough veteran.

Pacheco landed 117 of 382 punches; Gomez was 70 of 351.

Pacheco, 168 lbs of Los Angeles won by scores of 79-73 on all cards and is now 11-0. Gomez, 167lbs of Laredo, TX is 14-5-1.

Pacheco is under the guidance of Split-T Management’s Tim VanNewhouse and is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Money Powell IV won a tough six round split decision over William Langston.



The fight took place at The Buckhead Fight Club in Atlanta.

Langston was strong, and he was aggressive early on as he was looking to take out Powell with power shots.

That was not to be the case, as Powell was able to out box Langston, and slow him n down with body shots. The 23 year-old Powell out-landed Langston throughout the fight.

Powell of Fort Mitchell, Alabama is now 12-1.