Boxing Nutrients: Micronutrients – the essential elements

By Dr. Philip Goglia, WBC Nutrition Committee Chairman offers another installment of his boxing nutrition advice. This time on micronutrients.

Micronutrients are essential elements required by the body to live; more specifically, micro minerals and vitamins. Although the body only requires minuscule amounts of these micronutrients, they support most of our critical biological functions, including antioxidant support, immune health, brain health, and the nervous system.

As tiny as the required amounts are, a deficiency can result in severe, even life-threatening mental & physical illnesses. Micro minerals include iron, cobalt, chromium, copper, iodine, manganese, selenium, and zinc, to name a few.

Vitamins, which are organic compounds required as nutrients in tiny amounts, include vitamins D, A, E, C, K, and B complex. At a minimum, an average person requires 28 essential micro minerals and vitamins to be healthy.

Recent studies show that almost 75% of Americans take in less than the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for many micronutrients. Insufficient micronutrient intake has both short-term and long-term implications on our health.

Few people get the RDA of micronutrients in diet alone, and rarely do they get an ample amount. Studies and research conducted on Empower plus Q96 show that even those who may not think they are undernourished most likely are, and can benefit exponentially from a high-quality, bioavailable micronutrient supplement.

One of the most critical functions micronutrients provide is safeguarding and supporting the brain. The following is a brief overview of the basic needs for cognitive performance.

The human brain depends on a constant supply of micronutrients for energy, metabolism of neurons and glial cells, neurotransmitter synthesis and action, nerve impulse propagation, and homocysteine metabolism.