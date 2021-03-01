AIBA European Forum: Reforms and coming major championships discussed

ASOIF President Mr. Francesco Ricci Bitti became the guest of the AIBA Forum for Europe held on February 27th, where more than 40 countries participated virtually.

He made his presentation about governance in sport and claimed that it is crucial for AIBA to modernize the organization in all aspects.

‘Boxing is one of the most traditional and universal sports in the Olympic Programme. Therefore, it is very important for the Olympic Movement to have a reinstated, well-functioning and recognized International Federation to govern this sport. I urge the AIBA leadership to engage constructively with the IOC Special Monitoring Committee and consider consequent actions,’ Mr. Ricci Bitti said.

AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev ensured ASOIF President that AIBA is on the right track after two months since the elections and adopting the new Constitution have happened.

‘We have already done a lot, and we will not stop developing. Some changes require a bit more time, and we have confidence in our success. I would like to underline that we are ready for an open dialogue and full cooperation with the IOC. However, my first task is to show concrete steps, not words,’ Mr. Kremlev said.

He added that the continent will host the first major tournaments since the pandemic outbreak – AIBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland and AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

‘These tournaments are very important for boxing development in the new reality. We cannot leave our athletes in limbo, giving them no chance to perform. Our task is to adapt to changes in the world and organize tournaments, including major ones. I want to thank Europe for high safety standards which already allow conducting international tournaments. I truly believe in the success of both World Championships,’ AIBA President remarked.