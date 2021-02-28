Daniele Scardina wins EU super middleweight title, results from Milan

Matchroom Italy

Great show at Milano Boxing Night, which was held behind closed doors last Friday in Milan, Italy. Promoted by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN, it was streamed live by DAZN in 200 tv territories and is now available on demand.

There were all kinds of fights, including one which looked like a Mexican shoot-out that stole the show. It was the fight between Italian welterweight champion Tobia Loriga and Nicholas Esposito that brawled for ten rounds giving all they could.

Esposito won by 97-93 on all the scorecards and became the new Italian champion. His record improves to 14-0 with 5 KOs. Tobia Loriga’s record is now 32-9-3. For this fight, Esposito went one month to New York to train with American fighters, and we can say now that his choice paid off.

In the main event, for the vacant European Union super middleweight championship, local hero Daniele Scardina defeated Cesar Nunez, sending him down in the 8th round with a series of punches. The referee stopped the action one second before Nunez went down face first. Scardina had been inactive for 1 year and 4 months and couldn’t wait to get back in action.

After the win, Scardina said this about the fight: “After a very tough year, I came back against an opponent who wanted to win at all costs. In the first round, I was a little rusty. Then I started to feel good again, and I did what I had to do to win.” Daniele Scardina’s record is now 19-0 with 15 wins inside the distance. Cesar Nunez’s record is 17-3-1.

IBF International welterweight champion Maxim Prodan defended against former Italian champion Nicola Cristofori, who said that he would have run circles around Prodan, making him miss and then counterpunch. That’s what Cristofori did for nine rounds. In the fifth round, Prodan knocked down Cristofori, but this didn’t change the fight.







Prodan attacked and missed. Cristofori kept away and counterpunched. In the 10th round, Prodan hits Cristofori to the face making him go back toward the ropes. Cristofori tells the referee that he lost the mouthpiece, but the referee sees that he didn’t. Prodan throws five punches landing at least two of them, Cristofori doesn’t react, and the referee stops the action.

Prodan wins by 10th round TKO and then complains: “Boxing is a fight, Cristofori just ran for the whole night.” Maxim Prodan’s record is now 19-0-1 with 15 KOs, while Nicola Cristofori’s record is 11-3-2.

Opening the show, featherweight Vincenzo La Femina (now 7-0 with 3 KOs), who dominated Nicaragua’s Pablo Narvaez, and super welterweight Mirko Natalizi (now 10-0 with 7 KOs), who knocked out in four rounds Belgian’s Islam Teffahi.