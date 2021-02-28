Canelo announces Cinco de Mayo opponent after mandatory demolition

Michelle Farsi

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez announced his next fight after taking apart mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim with ease on Saturday night.

Canelo will clash with Billy Joe Saunders in a two-belt world super-middleweight unification blockbuster on May 8, live worldwide on DAZN, but not in Mexico.

Canelo Alvarez dismantled WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim in three rounds at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Next, he takes a giant step in his quest to become undisputed by facing the WBO king Saunders at a venue to be announced soon.

Alvarez’s win over Yildirim followed hot on the heels of his dominant triumph over Callum Smith in San Antonio, Texas, to win the belts he defended this evening, and now another Briton enters the fray to take on the pound for pound king.

Saunders (30-0 14 KOs) will be putting his WBO strap on the line for the third time, after recently sending Martin Murray into retirement following his comprehensive points win over the British stalwart, and the Briton puts his belt and unbeaten record on the line in what promises to be a mouth-watering occasion.

“We want to unify the division. He’s a world champion, we want to go for it, and we need to go for it,” said Canelo. “He’s a tough fighter and has a championship, the WBO.

“People talk, but I’m a very mature fighter, and I know how to control myself. All I need to do is go into the ring, win and make history.”

“It’s because it hasn’t been done. No one has done it in Latin America. In the world, only a few fighters have done it, the best. I want to make history and be one of the best in the world.”

CANELO ALVAREZ vs SAUNDERS

“This is one of the biggest fights in the sport of boxing,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “The pound-for-pound king on the road to undisputed against the unbeaten champion who has long believed he can overcome him. After missing a chance to fight and celebrate at Cinco de Mayo last year, this is going to be very special. We look forward to welcoming you for this momentous event.”

“Canelo vs. Saunders is a fascinating matchup of champions with massive international appeal,” said Ed Breeze, DAZN EVP, Rights. “From what we expect to be a fiery promotion to the competition in the ring, we’re thrilled to deliver this fight to DAZN subscribers across the world.





