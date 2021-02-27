Oscar De La Hoya signs 41-0 star chasing Floyd Mayweather 50-0 record

Stacey Verbeek

Oscar De La Hoya will now represent an undefeated Mexican star chasing old rival Floyd Mayweather’s coveted 50-0 boxing record.

‘Zurdo,’ who is 41-0 with 27 KOs, is a top light heavyweight contender and former world champion.

Ramirez has signed a multi-fight deal with Golden Boy. Full details of Ramirez’s imminent return come shortly.

Despite being only 29 years old, Ramirez has over a decade of experience under his belt. He debuted as a professional in 2009 and embarking on a career that would see him defeating Maxim Vlasov, Jessie ‘Hard Work’ Hart, and ‘King’ Arthur Abraham, whom he defeated to become the WBO Super Middleweight ruler.

After five defenses of his belt, Ramirez moved up to light heavyweight, where he has scored wins against Thomas Karpency and Alfonso Lopez.

With a stunning record of 41-0, Ramirez’s goal is to make history by maintaining his undefeated streak beyond 50 fights as he sets sights on the division’s champions.

“After several discussions, Golden Boy Promotions made the most sense. They felt like the best partners for me,” said Gilberto Ramirez. “They understood the goals and the agendas I have.

I have full faith in Oscar and the team to make the big fights happen. I look forward to working with them closely and to this new chapter of my career.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER 50-0

De La Hoya knows Ramirez is just nine fights off that Floyd Mayweather benchmark. The legend is ready to steer Ramirez closer.

“Mexican boxing has been a worldwide force in this sport for as long as I can remember,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy.

“Along with its legacy of courageous fighters, it possesses a fanbase with a unique culture. The energy that comes alive every single time its fighters step into the ring.”







“That’s why we are delighted to have signed Gilberto Ramirez to a multi-fight deal. He’s an undefeated former world champion. Ramirez comes from the land of warriors in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

“As we in the United States look towards re-opening to bigger and bigger audiences, we know that Ramirez will bring even more excitement.

“He’s involved in a stacked 175-pound division as he sets a course for all the world champions,” he added.