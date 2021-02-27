Where does former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder go from here?

Stephanie Trapp

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has a problem on his hands about where he takes his stalling career in the future.

Announcing his decision to fight ‘someone he hasn’t fought before’ in a recent session with the Watson brothers, Wilder has many options.

Andy Ruiz Jr. is among the more prominent names, although a warm-up is sure to be on the cards for the American to get back to winning ways.

Anyone at PBC who hasn’t faced the wrath and punching power of the ‘Bronze Bomber’ is now a target.

Dillian Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn has already thrown his fighter to the wolves should he avenge Alexander Povetkin’s loss.

“For me, I would like to see Dillian Whyte fight Deontay Wilder, but he has to deal with Povetkin,” said Hearn to Sky Sports.

“Focus on the now, focus on the reality, and Deontay Wilder, I’m sure he’ll be in big fights, but for us, we know our plans for 2021.”

The World Boxing Council could ratify wilder vs. Whyte (or Povetkin) as a mandatory eliminator. Rated number one, Wilder is due a chance at current ruler Tyson Fury.

Despite Fury walking away from their trilogy, Wilder could still earn the chance as the top-ranked contender.

Fury is ready to face Anthony Joshua, provided Hearn can smooth things over with Top Rank boss Bob Arum.

Hearn was recently labeled a ‘loser’ by Arum after he bid on the Teofimo Lopez IBF mandatory fight Triller eventually won.

Wilder has plenty of time to get back on track as Fury vs. Joshua will be a two-fight saga.

The Alabama Slammer is ready to get back to knocking people out in devastating fashion, as he recalled in his recent silence-breaker.

“I’m gonna give you the ones that pop out in my mind,” he told Watson. “Bermane Stiverne II – I transformed. I had an outer experience with him. It was so crazy.

“Artur Szpilka, Szpilka was another one.

“And the 12th round knockout of Fury, because I definitely knocked his ass out!”







DEONTAY WILDER PAST & FUTURE

On fellow-Alabama-natives he would have like to have shared the ring with in the past, Wilder added: “When I’m asked that question, my mind always goes back to Alabama, bro, with the fighters that came before me, that paved the way before me.

“Most of them had to start their career in other states, but they were born where I was from (and didn’t stay).

“I’d want to go up against a guy that’s from where I’m from, the likes of Joe Louis, the likes of Evander Holyfield, who is one of my favorite fighters.

“And, the likes of Earnie Shavers. Out of those three guys, there’s a lot more that came from this state.

“But out of those three guys, if not all of them, I would love to share the ring with them.”

Immediate options for Wilder included Robert Helenius, Charles Martin, Adam Kownacki, and Travis Kauffman.