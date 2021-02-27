Solid Andy Ruiz Jr. in a lot better shape than for AJ rematch – says Canelo

Canelo Alvarez has given props to Andy Ruiz Jr. for transforming the way he looks ahead of a return to the ring for the ex-heavyweight champion.

The Mexican superstar has been training alongside Ruiz in preparation for his clash with Avni Yildirim this Saturday night.

He discussed Andy Ruiz Jr. during a chat ahead of the Yildirim mandatory clash.

The big fight in boxing takes place tonight, and both gentlemen joined The Ak and Barak Show.

Major talking points are included. You can listen to the full interview on Sirius XM or DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez

– I want to fight four times this year; hopefully, I get the fights I want.

– I always focus on what’s in front of me. I’m focused on winning on Saturday. It can be a knockout or a decision.

– I’m fighting without a beard – I need to look younger!

– I’m very proud of Eddy Reynoso, and I’m glad he’s getting the recognition he deserves.

– I like to improvise in there – Avni will be trying to rip my head off. I will be utilizing my counter-punches and take advantage of his mistakes.

– A Charlo fight is a fight the can happen. I’m always looking forward to good fights.

ANDY RUIZ JR SHAPE

– Andy Ruiz looks a lot better now than he did against AJ the second time around.

Avni Yildirim

– I want to give boxing fans a great fight. Being in a “bubble” isn’t fun, and the sport has slowed down, but still, this fight is a great one and a big opportunity.

– I can use my pressure to beat Canelo. You will see it on Saturday.

– I don’t care what anyone says about me when it comes to being an underdog. I’m ready for the fight, and no one’s opinion matters.

– I believe in myself. That’s it.







– I don’t believe that Canelo has advantages over me because of what happened when we sparred. I have a perfect gameplan for Canelo.

– I’m a different fighter than when Canelo and I sparred.

– I’m not worried about future opponents after this Saturday. I will figure out my next move after this weekend.

– I will have to see what the different sanctioning bodies say regarding my future opponents.

– We thought other fights would materialize before this one. I never stopped training despite my long layoff.