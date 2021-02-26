The Six Million Dollar Man – Teofimo Lopez gamble pays off big time

Teofimo Lopez took a gamble on himself for his latest fight, and boy did it pay off. ‘The Takeover’ is well and truly underway after Triller bid six million dollars for his services.

After being offered a lower purse from Top Rank, Lopez decided to see out the purse bid. Lopez was more than happy with the outcome.

Explaining to WBN how the process went down, the Internation Boxing Federation sent World Boxing News the bidding information.

“A Purse Bid was held in this office on Thursday, February 25, 2021, to determine who will promote the IBF lightweight mandatory defense between IBF Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez and IBF number one lightweight contender George Kambosos Jr.

“There were three bidders. Triller Inc. bid $6,018,000.00. Matchroom Boxing bid $3,506.000.00. Top Rank bid $2,315,000.00.

“The Purse Bid split will be 65% for the champion Teofimo Lopez and 35% for number one lightweight contender George Kambosos Jr.”

More than trebling his money with 65% of the six million-plus stake, the undisputed lightweight champion will now feature on an upcoming Triller card.

The only downside to all this is that he won’t be the standout main event.

Lopez is set to be part of a forthcoming event, possibly in May, and could feature Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield on top billing.

Despite knowing he won’t be the feature name on the poster, Lopez was still ecstatic with the outcome.

He said: “$6Million from Triller! Goodbye world,” in a social media post, adding: “Had to risk it all to win BIG! God doesn’t make any mistakes.”

TEOFIMO LOPEZ on TRILLER

Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh had earlier outlined his vision,

“Triller Fight Club is a new entertainment platform which pairs four-quadrant entertainment with boxing that even the staunchest purest will love,”

“This fight will undoubtedly go down as iconic, and TFC will make sure it is presented with entertainment for every audience, from the diehard to the casual fan.

“These two undefeated stars transcend their sport not just in the U.S. but around the world. We are working to reshape the vision of excitement and storytelling in a sport we love.”







Where this all leaves Top Rank and Lopez is anyone’s guess. Bob Arum will still get his share of the profits, but the future remains uncertain for one of his star boxers.

A win for Lopez pushes him into the realms where he can pick and choose his opponent. Much bigger purses could be further down the road.

