Canelo Alvarez continues to chase history, is a heavyweight fight possible?

Ed Mulholland

Pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez is one of the most ambitious fighters on the planet, leading to wonders of whether he will end up at heavyweight.

Alvarez says his desire to create history is the driving force that keeps him striving for greatness as he prepares to defend his WBC and lineal world super-middleweight titles against Avni Yildirim.

The Mexican superstar has a mandatory to deal with at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday. The event is broadcast worldwide on DAZN (except Mexico).

If successful, Canelo intends to become undisputed at the 168-pound limit in 2021 entirely.

After fighting and winning at 175, questions remain whether Canelo can go one better up to cruiserweight. If he does, only bridgerweight or heavyweight remain.

Would seven weight classes be possible for Canelo? – Maybe so, but winning belts in those divisions could prove tricky.

None-the-less, Alvarez is straight back into action following his clinical win over Callum Smith in December as he plots his path to becoming the first Mexican to hold all the marbles.

He believes he can set the example for other fighters to follow and look to claim all the belts to secure his legacy.

It’s something that motivates him and his trainer, Eddy Reynoso, to strive to break records and set new goals.

“I respect all fighters. I respect the challenger that’s in front of me right now. But I know he’s a strong fighter. I know he has a lot of tools. I have the same mentality. I’m trying to do my job, and I’m trying to make history.

“I love being here. I love being in the gym. It’s my life. We’re going to take these fights fight-by-fight, and hopefully, I can fight four times this year.

“I’m focused on my rival Saturday. I know right now, this fight is the only one that exists for me. I’m focused on what I have to do, my job for Saturday.”







HEAVYWEIGHT CHALLENGE

Opponent Yildirim, who is a mere distraction at this point, hopes to end Canelo’s run.

“I’m ready to be here. Saturday is a big night for me and my country, for all the fans. It’s a big chance for me, a big opportunity for my country.

“Everyone is waiting for the WBC belt. Maybe after the world championship title, boxing will get so big in my country.

“He’s a great champion. Everyone knows that. I’m ready for the world championship title for the big chance. It’s my time. Saturday, for everyone, it’s showtime.”