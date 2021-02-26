Bob Arum rages at ‘loser’ Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury vs. AJ in jeopardy?

Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Top Rank boss Bob Arum didn’t hold back when blasting Matchroom rival Eddie Hearn for sticking ‘his nose where it shouldn’t be’ this week.

Hearn, who threatened a bid as covered by WBN at the time, put in a purse bid to stage Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr.

The Essex man laid down a $3.5 million check to secure the IBF mandatory lightweight clash but lost out to Triller, who bid almost double.

Lopez vs. Kambosos Jr. will head to the platform that put on Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. successfully in 2020.

Arum didn’t mind the outcome. He praised Triller for securing his company an almost $800,000 windfall from the process.

Hearn took the brunt of the vent as Arum blasted his UK counterpart for even attempting to take the fight to DAZN.

“Everyone’s happy, though the bid being the size it was pretty crazy, that fight isn’t worth anywhere like that,” Arum told Ring TV.

“Everyone’s a winner, the fighters, Lou DiBella and Top Rank. The only loser was Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. They put their nose where it shouldn’t have been.

“Eddie lost the bid, got Top Rank p—ed at them for no reason. They came away with nothing. Everybody else involved came out ahead.

“Who was the loser? Eddie Hearn. He p—ed us off, spent $5,000 to out a bid. He ended up with nothing.”

FURY vs. JOSHUA

What this means for the already precarious talks between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is anyone’s guess.

Fury, Top Rank’s star heavyweight, has already stated his frustration at the lack of progress in negotiations with his British rival.

All this when Hearn stated on many occasions that a deal is close and that it could happen any day.

‘The Gypsy King’ told ESPN: “They’ve had a full year to make something happen. It hasn’t happened as of yet.

“We’re no further forward today than we were a year ago.

“The way (Covid-19) is at the moment. I don’t think (it has) got much to do with the fighters. It’s to do with the venue, date, place, site fees. It’s to do with everything but the fight itself.”

A shocking statement from Fury considering all the positivity in the UK media. Who knows what happens now Arum and Hearn are at loggerheads again.







BOB ARUM

Regarding Lopez vs. Kambosos, Bob Arum proved no sour grapes existed when he wished Triller success with the spring event.

“I give it to them. If Triller is successful with this app, they can do a Teofimo fight with a young audience. Then he comes back to ESPN, on PPV or otherwise, with an enhanced fan base,” said the 88-year-old Hall of Famer.

