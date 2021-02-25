Tyson Fury ready to move on from Anthony Joshua, wants spring fight

@gypsyking101

Tyson Fury has admitted he’s ready to move on from British rival Anthony Joshua and hopes to fight by the end of the spring.

The WBC heavyweight champion has grown frustrated by the lack of progress in getting the Joshua battle over the line.

Fury is now hoping his promoters at Top Rank will arrange an outing soon as talks over an undisputed clash continue to stall.

‘The Gypsy King’ was due to fight in December. Due to mediation involving former opponent Deontay Wilder, this fell apart.

“It was just a big mess-up. I should have boxed,” Fury told ESPN on his failed outing. “I’ve been so inactive. I’ve been out for over a year.

“By the time I fight again, looking at maybe June if this Joshua fight happens, that will be a year and six months out of the ring.

“This is not ideal preparation for any super-fight.”

Unless the AJ bout is done and dusted soon, and that could mean a matter of weeks, Fury will take an alternative route.

“If that fight doesn’t happen this summer, it has to happen sooner or later, but (promoter) Top Rank has to give me two fights this year,” confirmed Fury.

“I don’t care who it is. If it’s not Joshua, we’re looking to fight in April or early May and the end of the year.

“If it is Joshua, then June and the end of the year, so 2021 is looking bright.”







TYSON FURY PUBLIC

It’s the first time Fury has gone public with the fact the Joshua fight may not happen. WBN has been stating since talks began.

Pitching the pair together would be challenging in any climate, but while a pandemic is still raging would be the most challenging climate of all.

Add to that the fact UK fans want a two-fight saga staged on home soil, and you have a difficult situation for everybody involved.

Taking the fight outside of British borders is seen as madness. Well, by everyone except those who intend to secure the location.

Hopefully, any delay will mean sense prevails on all sides.

