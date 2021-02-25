Super lightweight prospect Shinard Bunch headlines Feasterville on March 6

Rising junior welterweight prospect Shinard Bunch will take on tough veteran Cameron Krael in the eight-round main event of a RDR Promotions card on Saturday, March 6th at The Sportsplex in Feasterville, Pa.

The bout will headline a six-bout card.

Bunch, 21 of Trenton, New Jersey has a record of 13-1 with 12 knockouts. The two year professional has kept an ambitious scheduled as he will be fighting for the 14th time in 22 months, and this will already be his 4th fight of 2021.

Bunch is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Ariel Vazquez on February 12th in Orlando, Florida.

Kreal of Las Vegas, has a deceiving record of 17-17-3 with four knockouts.

The 27 year-old Krael is a 10-year veteran and has competed and has more then held his own against top competition, which includes a staggering 17 undefeated opponents. He has taken on future world champions Maurice Hooker, Jamal James. He has defeated Guadalupe Salcido (2-0), Luis Adrian Bello (5-0), Manuel Lopez (5-0), Demond Brok (8-2), Josh Torres (14-3-2), Maurice Lee (7-0), Jose Miguel Borrego (14-1) and Ravshan Hudaynazarov.

He is coming losing to super-prospect Elvis Rodríguez on October 9th in Las Vegas.

In six-round bouts:

Rashiem Jefferson Jr. (4-0) of Philadelphia takes on Pedro Antonio Rodriguez (15-24-3, 7 KOs) of Durango, Mexico in a featherweight contest.

Edgar Joe Cortes (6-6-1) of Vineland, NJ takes on Michael Stoute (3-2-1) of Long Island, NY in a bantamweight bout.

Nahir Albright (9-1, 3 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ takes on William Parra Smith (3-5-1, 3 KOs) of Anchorage, Alaska in a lightweight fight.

In a four round fights:

Undefeated cruiserweight Jakub Sowirko (2-0, 1 KO) of Trenton, NJ takes on Philly-Favorite, Garrett Wilson (18-17-1, 9 KOs).

Nasir Mickens (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will tangle with Nathan Benichou (2-2, 2 KOs) of Puebla, Mexico in a junior lightweight contest.

There will be a virtual press conference on Tuesday, March 2nd at 7 PM ET—Details to Follow



Tickets are $150 for Front Row; $100 for Ringside and $75 for General Admission and can be purchased from the fighters or emailing rricerivew@yahoo.com

1st Bell is at 7 PM

All Covid-19 Protocols will be followed, and masks must be worn at all times.

The Sportsplex is located at 1331 O’Reilly Drive in Feasterville-Trevose, PA.