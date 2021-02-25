RayJay Bermudez cruising along nicely on 12-0 with 9 KO’s

Undefeated RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (12-0, 9 KOs) has tried to stay busy and progress, developmental-wise, fighting three times during the pandemic, including a recent title-winning performance south of the border.

The 22-year-old Bermudez, fighting out of Albany (NY), stopped journeyman Rynell Griffin in five rounds last November in New Hampshire, and he followed that up in December with a third-round technical knockout of Ever Ceballos in Mexico to capture the vacant American Boxing Federation’s (ABF) Americas West super lightweight championship.

“Mexico was a humbling experience,” Bermudez said after his ABF title-winning performance. “I’m honored to have had the opportunity to go to another country and fight for a professional title. I fought a tough, scrappy Mexican veteran, who was game from the beginning, but my plan was to stay composed and break him down. And that’s exactly want I did to score a third-round TKO and advance my record to 11-0 with 8 knockouts. Thank you to everybody who tuned on the FITE.app. This is only the beginning of something special!”

In his most recent fight earlier this month, Bermudez returned to Mexico for a stay busy fight, stopping Mario Israel Vera round four.

Despite his unbeaten run, Bermudez is still fighting under the radar, at least on a national basis, but 2021 promises to be a breakout year for him, of course, pending pandemic restrictions in 2021.

Bermudez, who is managed by Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker, is trained by his uncle, Hector Bermudez, who has trained five world champions including TJ Doheny and Javier Fortuna.

RayJay looked great in his last fight,” Roach commented. “He stuck to the game plan and broke his opponent down. We as a team are really happy where he is at right now. We will start stepping up the competition this year. Our goal will be to get him a regional title and get him ranked. This will be an exciting year to be a part of RayJay’s team.

