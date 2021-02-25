Mike Tyson platform Triller shocks by claiming Teofimo Lopez fight rights

The platform which brought Mike Tyson out of retirement has enhanced their stake in boxing with the acquisition of rights to broadcast Teofimo Lopez.

Firstly, undisputed lightweight champion Lopez – who recently defeated Vasyl Lomachenko, will now appear on Triller Fight Club.

TFC took another massive step forward in its growing sports and entertainment business when it was today awarded one of the year’s most essential and anticipated fights.

The IBF mandatory clash between Teófimo López and George Kambosos Jr. – put out to purse bids by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), was won by TFC.

It is the latest significant step in how the disruptive property reimagines the sport of boxing for a new, engaged generation.

The Fight Club is a partnership between Triller, Snoop Dogg, and Ryan Kavanaugh.

The date and venue will happen in the coming weeks.

“Triller Fight Club is a new entertainment platform which pairs four-quadrant entertainment with boxing that even the staunchest purest will love,” Kavanaugh said.

“This fight will undoubtedly go down as iconic. TFC will make sure it is presented with entertainment for every audience, from the diehard to the casual fan.

“These two undefeated stars transcend their sport not just in the U.S. but around the world. We are working to reshape the vision of excitement and storytelling in a sport we love.”

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

López, 23, is the current unified lightweight world champion. Since 2019 and the WBA (Super), he’s held the IBF title, WBO, and Ring magazine titles since defeating Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020.

López is ranked as the world’s fourth-best active boxer, pound for pound, by World Boxing News.

The Australian Kambosos has held the IBF Pan Pacific lightweight title since 2017. He previously held the Australian NSW, Australian, WBA-PABA, and WBA Oceania lightweight titles between 2013 and 2017.

Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) became the IBF mandatory challenger after defeating Lee Selby by a split decision in October.







MIKE TYSON

Lopez is the latest addition to Triller Fight Club’s growing presence following the debut record-setting Tyson vs. Jones PPV fight in 2020.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. shattered all digital fight PPV records and became the eighth most successful Fight PPV in history.

Besides being a co-owner, Snoop also provides strategic counsel to The Fight Club, helping elite fighters and musical acts for the show-stopping events.

An entertainment expert who has successfully maneuvered through a range of projects in various fields, Snoop secured his spot as a fan favorite during Triller’s first sporting event, Tyson vs. Jones.