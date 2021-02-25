Title loss pushes Manny Pacquiao out of the frame for Errol Spence fight

MP8

Eight-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao is out of the frame for a clash with Errol Spence Jr. after losing his title outside of the ring.

Pacquiao is no longer a welterweight ruler in favor of Yordenis Ugas. The latter is now favorite to land a battle with Spence in the coming months.

Ugas explained that his main focus is now Spence and that the fight can happen between the pair of Al Haymon fighters.

He posted several times on social media and included the chances of facing Spence next.

“The eyes fill with tears with this video. Today are three years of this struggle,” said Ugas.

“It was a beautiful KO, and I won the opportunity to fight Spence for the IBF championship. It didn’t happen.

“Three years later, this fight will continue to be close to happening, but this time for three championships.”

“Three years ago of this photo after the fight that won an IBF tie. In ten years of his career, Spence is the only fighter I’ve called (out).

“My energy has always been to work hard and fight as hard as possible. I’ve never been a braggart, and that has cost me money.”

Addressing constant gripes that he doesn’t deserve the belt he holds, Ugas added: “Sometimes I have to read some stupidity that they gave me.

“They have not given me anything. On the contrary, (Shawn Porter) had to win the WBC that night.

“When you come to my profile to say stupid things, at least be fair. I am a legitimate champ. And God willing, I’m going to unify (versus Spence).

“In history, great fighters have elevated the careers of their opponents.

“If you are a star. You don’t turn down a quality fighter and a legitimate opponent because he doesn’t have a great name. Give him a chance and elevate his career.”

A sparring video of two-time super-welterweight champion Brian Castano came with the words: “Possibly between the two of us, we fight for seven championships in our next fights.”

Further indications the Ugas is only looking for Spence next.







MANNY PACQUIAO vs TERENCE CRAWFORD

Forced to move on, Pacquiao has since hit the headlines with another champion in Terence Crawford.

Promoter Bob Arum is working with a Middle East investor to put together a package that both boxers will accept.

The Manny Pacquiao vs. Terence Crawford bout could then take place in Dubai or possibly Saudi Arabia.