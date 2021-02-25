Heavyweight oddity retires on 19-0, 19 KO’s admits building record for shot

@christopherlovej0y

Heavyweight Christopher Lovejoy has announced his retirement from boxing with immediate effect, having amassed one of the strangest records in recent years.

The 35-year-old decided to step back after his last two bouts fell apart. They both involved controversial promoter, Don King.

Firstly, Lovejoy stated he could no longer fight ‘this thing’ without making it abundantly clear what the situation entailed.

During his retirement speech via Instagram, Lovejoy admitted he planned to pad out his record to get a big money chance before walking away.

Nicknaming himself ‘One Shot’ – that’s what the American planned to do. The moniker was not due to any tremendous punching power.

At 19-0 with 19 KO’s, Lovejoy’s record makes for eye-watering reading. All his opponents have an average of three wins between them.

None-the-less, Lovejoy was beginning to get noticed. He had offers approaching the kind of money-fights he wanted.

After being unable to accept a payday from Eddie Hearn to face Dave Allen, King wanted to pitch Lovejoy in with Bermane Stiverne. He declined.

Now, Lovejoy has decided to walk away.

“Boxing has been great. I go down in history as one of the only heavyweights to retire undefeated,” he proclaimed. “And the first-ever undefeated heavyweight to retire with a one hundred percent KO ratio with at least 15 wins.

“WBA ranked. IBF ranked. My haters, I know I made you all happy. To my supporters, I’m sorry I let you all down. The haters won. You all did that,” he concluded.







HEAVYWEIGHT in MEXICO

Whether this ‘retirement’ lasts too long is up for debate, but you have to give it to Lovejoy that he is a confident man.

To make those declarations without facing a single heavyweight of note is brazen – if anything.

King might have something to say about this latest social media offering, though. So don’t be surprised to see Lovejoy competing in Mexico shortly.

Before his latest statement, Lovejoy had stated ‘camp was done’- That he would be fighting soon. If that will still be the case – who knows?

