Deontay Wilder drives conspiracy theories, still considers himself unbeaten

Deontay Wilder had some eardrum-bursting logic when breaking his long silence as the American heavyweight prepares for a comeback to the ring.

One of those seems to be the fact that he should still be undefeated.

The other comes with a long list of gripes against Tyson Fury, which Wilder is now pushing on his social media channels.

A band of merry men who believe they have proof of Wilder’s alleged wrongs in the second Fury fight has appeared on the former world champion’s pages for the first time in 2021.

All through 2020, these staunch supporters pumped out video after video and allegations after more allegations against Fury’s victory.

Wilder now acknowledges this section of fans as helping his cause.

When discussing his draw with Fury, the first blemish on his record in 42 victories, Wilder said he won the first fight unequivocally.

“I won that fight hands down,” said Wilder of the enthralling December 2018 Showtime battle.

“Not only with me knocking him out. The ref gave him more time because he felt like it would be the right thing to do because of the type of fight it was.

“It was a highly anticipated fight, had a lot on the line. Sometimes referees go out of character, feeling like, ‘I’m going to do what’s best for the sport,’ instead of what is in the rules.

“I definitely knocked him out. The referee was Jack Reiss, and if you go back and look at any of his fights, he stops a lot of fights early.

“Sometimes they don’t even get to get up, and he’s waving it off.

“When I knocked Fury out, I saw it with my own self. That’s one of the reasons why I was so surprised.

“Not only with the count. But I saw this man’s eyes rolled back into his head. That’s how this s— was.

“I saw his veins popping out his head. I knew he had a concussion. He was gone, that’s a wave off, period.”







DEONTAY WILDER RECORD

Therefore, Wilder’s logic is that he should have been 43-0 that night. If Reiss had called it off, it would then raise the question of whether Wilder would have given Fury a rematch.

That’s one reason Wilder considers himself undefeated. The other is Wilder’s accusations of happened in the build-up to the rematch. Those ‘shenanigans’ he speaks of since.

Either he’d have never faced Fury at all, or ‘The Gypsy King’ may have encountered a no-contest if what Wilder is saying had any shred of truth or evidence.

The trouble is, the WBC and Nevada State Athletic Commission officials cleared Fury post-fight.

Sadly for Deontay Wilder, his record stands at 42-1-1. We look forward to his return.