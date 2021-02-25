Canelo Alvarez plans to get out of boxing quicker than Floyd Mayweather

@canelo / @floydmayweather

Mexican superstar and World Boxing News Pound for Pound king Canelo Alvarez wants to retire earlier than former opponent Floyd Mayweather.

The four-weight world champion has revealed when he will retire from boxing ahead of his latest fight.

Canelo battles underdog Avni Yildirim on Saturday night. The contest is a stipulated WBC mandatory defense.

Asked during fight week when he may look towards stepping away from the sport, Canelo said potentially at the age of 36 or 37.

Floyd Mayweather, who is the only man to defeat Canelo back in 2013, got out at 40, once beating Conor McGregor in 2017.

“Six or seven years, that’s what we’re thinking,” Alvarez told TUDN. “We’ll see, but six or seven years is more than enough to accomplish what I want to do.

“The truth is it’s been long enough. But I’m ready to fight. I’m pleased about the new promoters for my fights.

“I feel happy, and I’m very motivated about fighting in Miami.”

On sticking to super middleweight for the immediate future, Canelo added: “No more 175 pounds.

“Eddy (Reynoso, Canelo’s trainer) told me that I give up too many advantages at this weight class. We’re focused on winning these titles.”

Next up for Canelo in May is set to be Billy Joe Saunders, the WBO ruler. After that, Caleb Plant is in Canelo’s crosshairs. He’s the IBF title-holder.

Firstly, the 30-year-old has to deal with Yildirim, who should be a routine task for the most outstanding boxer at the moment.

“I’m training hard like I always do. I’m not underestimating my rival at all.

“I know this is boxing, and one punch can change everything. It is not in me to underestimate anyone.”

CANELO TWILIGHT

WBN believes Canelo can head up as far as cruiserweight during his twilight years and possibly even heavyweight for at least one bout if not a title challenge.

Unlike the years of Roy Jones Jr, who is the only middleweight to win a top division crown, heavyweights are much bigger and taller these days.

That’s not to say Canelo cannot at least have one fight in the mix against one of the lesser-weighing heavies.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Regarding Floyd Mayweather, the legend celebrates his 44th birthday today. He’s still contemplating facing off against YouTuber no-hopers.

Asking teenagers to part with their cash for a Pay Per View event featuring their favorite gamer is where it’s all ended up after one of the best boxing careers ever seen.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay