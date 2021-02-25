Adrien Broner comeback bombs on Showtime, PPV return under threat

Amanda Westcott

Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has seen his star fall considerably after his comeback on Showtime bombed last weekend.

Broner labored to an undeserved victory over Jovanie Santiago, potentially losing nine rounds but still gaining a unanimous decision.

Santiago out landed Broner in ten of the twelve rounds, only to be left disappointed on the scorecards.

The win for Broner puts him in line for a massive payday down the line, although these latest viewing figures won’t help that.

It’s doubtful Showtime will be able to justify putting Broner on their Pay Per View platform with cable averages of just 288,000.

Compared to Broner’s last three Showtime appearances, there’s work to be done.

The Jessie Vargas fight drew 782,000, Mikey Garcia 881,000, and even managed to pull in Adrian Granados 779,000.

In his last event against Manny Pacquiao in January 2019, Broner sold half a million PPV’s with the Filipino legend.

Those Santiago numbers could see Broner having to participate in another regular Showtime bout to gauge whether he can make improvements.

Granted, it was only a stay-busy contest on paper. But Broner effectively lost the fight – even if the judges gave him the verdict.

On official even scored the first round for Broner despite the welterweight not landing a punch. They must factor all this into his next fight.

DEFIANT ADRIEN BRONER

A defiant Broner had a ‘message for his haters’ in the aftermath, though.

Displaying a picture of himself next to Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather, and Pacquiao, the statistics don’t lie.







Broner is among just four boxers to have won titles at 130, 135, 140, and 147. He’s in good company.

“I stay humble and calm. I know I will be in the hall of fame, but thanks to everyone who supports me. I’m thankful.”

Where exactly Broner goes from here, opponent-wise is anyone’s guess. But making it successfully down to 140 pounds is the first port of call.

Failing to make the promised limit, organizers changed the stipulated limit to welterweight at the last minute.

Shaving those six pounds off has to be the first task for Broner moving forward.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.