Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury training like Rocky Balboa with dad John

Frank Warren

TOMMY FURY believes his Dad’s “Rocky” style training will make him a knockout in the ring after soaring to stardom in reality show Love Island.

The younger brother of World Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury chases his fifth straight win as a professional on Saturday (February 27), live on BT Sport.

Fury, 21, has impressed in his four professional bouts so far and apart from his debut opponent in December 2018, nobody has lasted the distance.

His most recent three opponents have lasted less than nine minutes between them with his power impressive in each fight.

His Dad, ‘Gypsy’ John Fury has trained Tommy since his Love Island stint in 2019 and the Light-Heavyweight hope said: “He is very old fashioned with Rocky training methods.

If you’ve had a good day he’ll let you know you’ve had a good day. If you’ve had a bad day he’ll let you know you’ve had a bad day.

“It is what I need. If I’m doing something bad you have got someone telling you. If you’re told you’re doing all right every day you’ll never improve.”

Tommy (4-0) lives on the outskirts of Manchester with partner Molly-Mae Hague who he met on the ITV reality show, but a glitzy showbiz life is furthest from his mind right now.

He trains in Manchester at Anthony Farnell’s gym and also uses Jimmy Egan’s Boxing Academy where the Fury clan boxed as amateurs.

Every Friday, Tommy and his Dad head up to Morecambe to train alongside Tyson and his team.

Fury added: “As soon got off that plane at Manchester Airport after Love Island, I said that all I wanted to do was box.

“So we went to see Frank Warren and got the show the road.

“Love Island was great fun and brought me a lot of privileges, earned me money, but boxing outweighs the celebrity life by a mile.

“Boxing and the celebrity lifestyle doesn’t mix because to be a fighter and succeed you have to live like you’ve not earned anything in your life and not got anything.”

Despite having a celebrity lifestyle away from the ring and 3.2 million Instagram followers, Fury knows he has done little as a boxer

“I’m training like I’m challenger all the time and I still am,” he says.

“That’s the best part about it. I’ve not achieved anything in boxing and it’s not about the money.

“I’m not boxing for the money now. I can live the life I have now without boxing.

“This shows I’m not doing it for a few quid or to get my name out there. I’m doing it because I love the sport and I made a promise to myself that I’d be a World champion.

“It is a long hard road ahead. There will be a lot of good times, a lot of bad times but we’ll get there.

“I know times are hard, but I am just hoping that Frank can get me out as many times as possible this year, and I know I’m lucky to get out boxing at the moment.”



Tommy Fury returns this Saturday night, on a behind-closed-doors bill at London’s Copper Box Arena. The event is headed by Belfast’s Anthony Cacace (18-1) who makes the first defence of his British Super-Featherweight title against Leicester’s Lyon Woodstock (12-2).

Kaisy Khademi (8-0) bids to double his belt tally by adding the vacant IBF European Super-Flyweight crown to his WBO European title against Birmingham’s Ijaz Ahmed (7-2).

Stoke’s hugely popular Middleweight Nathan Heaney (10-0) takes on Manchester’s Ryan Oliver (7-2), and thrilling Lightweight prospect Sam Noakes (4-0) going in against the unbeaten Delmar Thomas (5-0).

Three professional debuts complete the card, with ABA champion Masood Abdulah in action at Super-Featherweight along with Super-Lightweight Amaar Akbar and Adan Mohamed who will box at Super-Bantamweight.