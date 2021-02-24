Ricky Medina makes his 2021 bow on March 6th in Mexico

Prince Ranch Boxing’s unbeaten featherweight prospect, Ricky “El Castigo” Medina (8-0, 6 KOs), will be making his 2021 debut on Saturday, March 6th, in Matamoros, Mexico. Medina will face Jose Alfredo Cobos (7-3-2, 2 KOs) in a bout scheduled for 6-rounds.

“I really want to take a giant step in my career in 2021,” said Medina, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “I know I got a long way to go but I’m hungry to prove myself against some bigger names. I’m hoping by the end of this year I’ll be ready to fight for some type of regional title.”

Medina, who went the distance in his last fight against Gambino Hernandez this past December, feels he gained a lot of experience in that bout.

“Hernandez was a very tough opponent and it made me realize that I must always be on my game as I step up in competition,” said Medina, who is promoted by TMB Promotions. “When a fighter like Hernandez keeps coming, you have to dig deep to make the proper adjustments. These are the type of fights that make you better and I’m happy to be fighting so soon after fighting in December. I’m grateful to my team for keeping my busy.”

“Medina is showing that he has what it takes to become something special in this sport,” said Greg Hannely, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “The rounds he got in his last fight were so valuable and I know he’s going to build off that momentum. He’s in another tough fight that I’m confident he will win, but one that will give him some meaningful rounds.”

“I was very happy with Medina’s performance against Gambino Hernandez,” said Rick Morones of TMB Promotions, Medina’s promoter. “Medina showed he can make an adjustment on the fly and use superior boxing skills to get a victory. This is going to be a big year for Medina and his growth. 2012 will be a busy year for him.”