Deontay Wilder no longer a problem, so where’s Fury vs. Joshua deal?

Mark Robinson (AJ)

British boxing fans may start to worry as a deal between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua continues to be dragged out despite Deontay Wilder’s assurances.

In December, ‘positive talks’ began in earnest, with Fury and Joshua supposedly having agreed to a 50-50 deal a long time prior.

So what’s the hold-up?

Well, one thing is for sure it’s not Deontay Wilder. The American has already stated that he’s moved on from Fury.

Mediation is dead in the water as ‘The Bronze Bomber’ plots facing someone he has never shared the ring with before.

“I’d love to fight guys I haven’t fought, you know, the ones at the top which I haven’t fought,” Wilder said on Instagram Live when confirming he’s not going to be fighting Fury again.

“That’s what I want. I know that’s lame, a little bit, to not name a name. But anyone I haven’t faced at the top, that’s you (so not Fury or Luis Ortiz).

“Yeah. Any fighter that’s at the top that people haven’t seen me fight. People strongly want to see me fight. That’s who I want to fight.

“I can sit here and name names all day. That’s the easy part. I’m just going to go to the top. Once you go to the top and it’s someone I haven’t fought, that’s who I want to fight.

“I want to clean the division out, period,” he added.

DEONTAY WILDER NOT A PROBLEM

Wilder is firmly out of the blockade. Therefore, something else must be a problem in negotiations.

Is it the ring walk or names on the poster? – These two have been named possible sticking points by Eddie Hearn in the past, but you never know whether the Matchroom boss is joking or not.

The venue seems to be something of a conundrum. Firstly, Hearn said it was likely to be the Middle East. Most recently, he outlined he wanted Las Vegas.







Joshua is holding his meetings with his team, according to a new update. AJ says things are going well when releasing information on Tuesday.

“Another positive meeting with 258 Management. (258) have informed me things are shaping up nicely,” assured Joshua.

“They will be sharing the update with Eddie, and you’ll be hearing from me soon,” he added.

Here’s hoping something gets confirmed soon as the plan to have two fights in 2021 is fast running out of time.

