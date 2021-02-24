Canelo Alvarez set for back-to-back unifications after WBC mandatory

Mark Robinson / Ed Mulholland / PBC

WBC super-middleweight champion and pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez needs two titles to become undisputed at 168 pounds.

The Mexican superstar has now made his intentions clear for 2021, meaning his next two opponents sit in the crosshairs.

Canelo will face WBO ruler Billy Joe Saunders on May 1 or 8th in Las Vegas before taking on IBF champion Caleb Plant in the same city four months later.

His regular dates in the Mexican calendar will return to the fore as Canelo bids to secure a title triple by the fall.

The Plant unification is planned for September 18th if he successfully fends off Briton Saunders in the spring.

Firstly, Canelo must defeat mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim on Saturday night in Miami.

Outling his blueprint, Canelo said: “It’s important for Eddy and me because very few people have achieved becoming undisputed champions.

“That’s a short-term goal for us, to win all the titles at 168 pounds.

“No Mexican has ever done it. So that’s our short-term goal, to keep making history. And that’s what we want.

“Eddy and I have always wanted the best. And we want to keep making history.

“I think it’s important, not just for me, but for all fighters. To make history in boxing is very important, I think.

“It’s very important to me to leave behind a legacy in this sport. And that’s why we’re doing this. To keep making history and so when people talk about boxing, they always remember me.”







CANELO ALVAREZ in MIAMI

Canelo’s clash with Yildirim is part of a massive night of action at the Miami Dolphins’ home.

Julio Cesar Martinez (17-1 13 KOs) provides the chief support as he defends his WBC World Flyweight title against mandatory challenger McWilliams Arroyo (20-4 15 KOs).

Chinese Heavyweight star Zhilei Zhang (22-0 17 KOs) faces Jerry Forrest (26-4 20 KOs) over ten rounds.

A host of young talents get the chance to shine on the card in the form of Diego Pacheco. (10-0 8 KOs), Alexis Espino (6-0 4 KOs), Marc Castro (1-0 1 KO), and Aaron Aponte (1-0 1 KO).