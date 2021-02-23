Heavyweight anomaly with 100% KO ratio explains why no footage exists

@christopherlovej0y

Heavyweight anomaly Christopher Lovejoy has revealed just why there is no footage whatsoever on any of his 19 knockout victories.

The American is currently undefeated, having stopped every opponent within three rounds. But as WBN has pointed out many times, Lovejoy has fought exclusively in Mexico.

All those wins have come against foes ranked lowly and with an average win ratio of three each.

None-the-less, Lovejoy continues to see himself as a potential world-beater and has even called out heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Pulling out of scheduled bouts with Dave Allen and Bermane Stiverne, the 35-year-old has much to prove.

Fans and possible future opponents are stumped when attempting to find any Lovejoy footage throwing a single punch – sparring or for real.

Stiverne, a former WBC ruler himself, recently told WBN he was at a loss as to why nothing exists.

“I know what his record is. But I have never seen a fight of his. I came up empty on searching for footage of any of his fights,” Stiverne told WBN.

“I didn’t know any of that (his opponents’ records). But like I said, I never saw him in action.

“If that’s who they want me to fight later this year, I will. Nothing personal to Christopher Lovejoy – like I said.”

On their collapsed bout, Stiverne added: “It was nothing personal with Lovejoy.

“This is the fight business. “I met Lovejoy once. He seems like a cool guy. Unfortunately for him, I fight whoever gets offered to me.”

HEAVYWEIGHT FOOTAGE

Lovejoy talked to Sky Sports recently to inform the public why there aren’t any videos of him in circulation.

“It’s an advantage because they overlook me,” Lovejoy explained to Sky.

“I’m glad because, if all my footage were out there, I wouldn’t get any fights. I wouldn’t get called out. Dave Allen wouldn’t have accepted a fight with me.

“There is some mystery with me – ‘can he really fight? Is he in shape?’

“If I was in tip-top shape, was sparring the top guys, and all my footage was out there, I would not get a fight.

“There are politics in boxing and fighters are protected,” he added.







Lovejoy does have some cojones on him to say ‘fighters are protected’ when he possibly has the most padded record out of any heavyweight in recent memory.

He has much to prove. Let’s hope he gets the chance to do so sooner rather than later.

For now, ‘One Shot’ is lining up another fight in Mexico. His first in over a year.

