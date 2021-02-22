Richard Commey open to Teofimo Lopez rematch despite friendship

Mikey Williams

Former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey has revealed a Teofimo Lopez rematch is a consideration following a comeback win.

Commy returned from a fourteen-month absence this month when stopping Jackson Marinez in six rounds at the MGM Grand Bubble.

The triumph came after Lopez laid out Commey in just two sessions in 2019 for a breakout title victory.

Lopez then went on to targeting and defeating Vasyl Lomachenko, the top 135-pounder on the planet.

The US-based Ghanian now fancies another crack at Lopez, the undisputed champion with all the major belts.

He made the admission despite being huge friends with Lopez since their fight. Teo was present when Commey won and cheered him on from ringside.

Discussing the situation alongside other options, Commey appeared on The AK and Barak Show.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

• Feels like he still belongs in the mix despite losing to Teo.

• Has to keep winning so he’ll be able to fight the big names.

• Wants a title fight. Would take a rematch with Lopez. Doesn’t really matter who it is, just wants to win the title.







• Doesn’t mind fighting Rolando Romero.

• He wants to continue fighting, so prove to people he’s rebounded from that loss.

• Didn’t take him long to recover from the loss.

• Has people who still support him, helping him stay positive, especially getting over a loss.

• He’s been through the ranks.

• Understands where Lopez is coming from when he says people have to earn fighting him.

• Can’t really say who’s avoiding fighting him. He notices his name not being mentioned with other fighters, though.

Lopez has to face George Kambosos Jr. unless he vacates the strap he took from Commey.

If that fight falls apart due to an ongoing row between Lopez and Top Rank, Commey would be one of the first names considered to contest any vacant belt with the Australian number one contender.

