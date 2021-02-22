Richard Brewart improves to 9-0 with split-decision win

Carlos Baeza

Last night at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, Thompson Boxing Promotions hosted the first 2021 edition of its 3.2.1. Boxing series.

In the 6-round main event, middleweight prospect Richard Brewart Jr. (9-0, 4 KOs), remained undefeated, winning a split decision against Nathan Weston (6-1-2, 2 KOs).

In round one, Brewart Jr. got caught with a left hook by Nelson that sent him to the canvas, but it was more of an off-balance situation. Brewart Jr. bounced back nicely by applying a lot of pressure in the early round. Nelson was using a lot of lateral movement as he did his best to avoid the power right hands that were coming at him.

Both fighters were engaged in some explosive exchanges in the middle rounds, but it was Brewart Jr. who was getting the better of those trades. In the later rounds, Brewart Jr. continued to bring the fight to Nelson which was the difference in the fight as he won by split decision. Scorecards read 58-55 twice for Brewart Jr. and b, 57-56 for Nelson.

“This was great learning experience for me against another undefeated fighter,” said Brewart Jr. “I thought I rebounded after being dropped in the first round. I was never hurt, and I was relentless for the rest of the fight. I had to dig deep to get the victory and all the hard work in training camp paid off. I’m looking forward to my next fight.”

In the 6-round co-feature featherweight prospects Katsuma Akitsugi and Arnold Dinong put on an entertaining fight as both fighters showed great skills and high ring IQ’s. Akitsugi, who was fighting out of the southpaw stance, was landing a lot of nice counters, while Dinong was fighting good on the inside.

Akitsugi used a lot of lateral movement as he was landing clean punches off angels. Dinong had some good moments when he had Akitsugi on the ropes. It was close fight all the way to the final bell, but Akitsugi was the one the landed the cleaner shots in the judges’ eyes as he won a majority decision.

Scorecards read 58-56, 59-55 for Katsuma and 58-56 for Dinong.

“I knew Dinong was going to be a tough fight, but I was confident I was going to come out victorious as we had a great game plan in place,” said Akitsugi. “This is a great victory on my record and I going to take this momentum into the rest of 2021. I’ll be back in the gym on Monday ready to get right back in the ring.”

The opening 4-round middleweight bout showcased the pro debut of Nelson Oliva, who faced Uriel Gonzalez. Oliva came out guns blazing as he wasted no time letting his hands go, landing power shots to the head and body from the southpaw stance.

After sending Gonzalez to the canvas early in round one with a brutal left hook to the head, Oliva dropped him once again before the round ended. In round two, Oliva continued his onslaught, landing more crushing blows before the referee stopped the bout at the 1:27 mark. Nelson Oliva (1-0, 1 KO) wins his first as a professional, while Uriel Gonzalez (5-7-1, 5 KOs) suffers another defeat.



“It felt good to get my first win as a pro, especially by knockout.” said Oliva. “I felt really strong in there tonight. I sat on my punches and delivered a lot of powerful shots and got him out of there. I know have a long way to go but I’m feeling great on how my career has started. I ready to get right back in there.”

