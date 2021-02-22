Eddie Hearn makes a promise he can’t keep regarding Deontay Wilder

Mark Robinson / Esther Lin

Promoter Eddie Hearn is adamant he can pull off a miracle when assuring fans Deontay Wilder is on the radar for Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury.

According to Wilder’s latest admission, he ‘only wants opponents he hasn’t fought before,’ Hearn retorted by stating that AJ could still pursue the American.

But that’s a promise Hearn firmly cannot keep at this stage of the game.

Once Joshua fights Fury for all the marbles in a two-fight saga, the underdog would have to come out with all the belts.

It all may prove an impossible task for several reasons.

If Fury wins, the titles are likely to be broken up. A situation that leaves at least the WBO free for Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce to contest.

Fury won’t be too bothered about keeping the rest of his straps intact. All this we know from experience.

He may keep the coveted WBC, but the IBF – which he stated he’d never fight for again – will be instantly vacated.

There would then be two belts for Wilder to chase.

Facing a potentially twice-beaten Joshua won’t be of any interest whatsoever. Especially going back to the way Wilder had previously treated during negotiations in 2018.

None-the-less, Hearn has targeted the clash in 2022.

“If it’s the right fight for AJ, not stylistically. But if it’s the right commercial fight,” Hearn told Sky Sports on Joshua vs. Wilder.

“Listen, Deontay Wilder knows he turned down the deal of a lifetime ($15m in the UK) to fight Anthony Joshua. But he made his bed and respect to him.

“I want to see him back in the ring.

“All we’re focusing on is the Tyson Fury fight. Anything else happens in 2022 because those two fights will be our plan for 2021.”







DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder will soon turn his short-term attention to landing a fight with Andy Ruiz Jr., possibly after one comeback victory in the meantime.

A win over Ruiz would keep Wilder at the very summit of the top of the next contenders and firmly in line to face whoever wins from Fury vs. Joshua.

If it’s Fury, and the dust has settled sufficiently on their recent differences, it will be interesting to see if Wilder gets handed a third chance to tackle his two-time former opponent.

That scenario seems more likely to happen than the Joshua fight at this point.

After all, they have unfinished and big business worth a hefty US PPV platform to both.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay