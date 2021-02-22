Cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki returns to action April 24 in Vancouver

📸 John Ratchford

Unbeaten WBC-ranked cruiserweight Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (12-0, 12 KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, returns to the ring April 24 at the Griffins Studio ipark n Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Rozicki’s opponent for the eight round main event will be fellow unbeaten Salar Gholami (4-0, 2 KOs) of Toronto, Ontario, Canada by way of Tehran, Iran. Gholami had a standout amateur career with 300 fights.

“Most promoters would stay away from a fighter with so such an amateur pedigree but we feel all of Ryan’s fights will be step up fights, which will give him the tools needed as we move forward.” said Rozicki’s promoter Daniel Otter of Three Lions Promotions (3LP).

Antonio Napolitano (5-0, 3 KOs) will make his 3LP debut versus an opponent TBA in an eight round middleweight bout.

Amateur standout and 3LP’s newest signing Jake Daoust (1-0) will face Stuart Twardzik(1-0, 1 KO) in a 6 round affair.

Local Vancouver talent will be also be showcased with Lev Jackson(1-0) taking on debuter Scotty Woodward.

Also Carolyn Redmond vs TBA

Additional bouts to be added in the days to come

“It was very difficult to match our fighters within Canada due to the Covid 19 pandemic. This will be the first show in Canada since February of 2020, omitting Quebec, and the fans are in for a real treat,” added Otter.

This will be a closed-door event with no fans brought to you by Three Lions Promotions and a PPV link will be provided at their website: www.threelionspromotions.com