Miguel Berchelt brain scan all-clear after sick KO, released from hospital

Miguel Berchelt is out of the hospital following a precautionary brain scan performed after a sickening KO from Oscar Valdez.

The now-former WBC champion and pound-for-pound star got laid out face-front by a crushing left hand that reverberated around the world on Saturday.

Embracing Valdez in the ring after being placed on a stool, Valdez went for a check-up and subsequently got the all-clear.

Provided a follow-up renders a similar result, Berchelt will be back in the ring once he fully recovers.

MIGUEL BERCHELT UPDATE

Top Rank provided updates on Berchelt in the aftermath after fans issued their worry.

“In the end, the respect between these two was at the core of what made this fight so special.

“Per reports from the hospital, Miguel Berchelt’s CT scan was clear, and he was released.”

A defiant Valdez aired his views to the media once he knew his opponent was okay.

“There is nothing like shutting your mouths. I have a message for you, try to be the best. Nobody can tell you that you cannot.

“Thanks to those who did not believe. But more to those who did. To my team and my father, my family and all.”

Bob Arum promised much more to come from the two-weight world champion in the future.

“We’ve promoted every fight of his pro career, and this was the culmination. With Oscar Valdez, you can’t count him out against anybody.

“I believe the best is yet to come. I’m so proud of Oscar.”

Basketball legend Magic Johnson gave the knockout some praise too.

“Oscar Valdez’s knockout punch on Miguel Berchelt was one of the best I’ve ever seen, making him the new world champion!”







XANDER ZAYAS

On the undercard, welterweight Xander Zayas scored a UD over James Martin (6-2, 0 KOs).

Scores were 60-54 three times.

The 18-year-old Zayas went past the first round for the first time in nearly a year, outboxing the Philadelphia native Martin en route to the shutout victory.

Zayas said: “As a young fighter, you need these types of fights.

“I haven’t been out of the first round in nearly a year, so for me to get six rounds in, that was important.”

