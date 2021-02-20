Conor McGregor post-fight Floyd Mayweather quotes extra bemusing now

Esther Lin

On the back of Conor McGregor’s defeat by Khabib and being slept by Dustin Poirier in the past few years, his post-fight Floyd Mayweather quotes have taken on a new life.

Looking at the 2017 interview, it’s clear McGregor thought he was in the fight despite being dominated once Mayweather decided to work himself into the contest.

Mayweather gave McGregor four rounds to find his feet and could have quickly have jumped on him from the off.

Seemingly not to disappoint the paying fans, who forked out $99.95 on Pay Per View and far more in the arena, Mayweather eventually began to engage and beat-up McGregor for six rounds.

Ending it in the tenth, anyone with two working eyeballs and a little knowledge of combat knew full well it was a completely one-sided contest.

As Mayweather fully intended, the then-29-year-old gassed out after four rounds despite winning the contest’s first three rounds. Mayweather didn’t throw a punch.

Floyd’s controversial ploy to allow McGregor the early stages, before waiting for him to tire, worked perfectly. It left ‘The Notorious’ to wonder what might have been with improved boxing stamina.

An unfathomable notion from the Irishman that this was his only problem.

He said: “(I’m) Just coming back around after a whirlwind couple of days.

“I had a fantastic team, and It truly was an amazing and enjoyable camp. Honestly, I feel with just a little change in certain areas of the prep. We could have built the engine for twelve full rounds under stress and got a better result on the night.

“Getting to twelve rounds alone in practice was always the challenge in this camp. We started slowly getting to the twelve and decreasing the stress in the rounds the closer it got to twelve.

“I think for the time we had, ten weeks in camp, it had to be done this way.

“If I began with a loaded twelve rounds under much stress, I would have only hit a brick wall and lost progress as a result and potentially not made the fight.

!A little more time, and we could have made the twelve cleanly while under more stress and made it thru the later rounds in the actual fight.”

In the end, McGregor was just happy to go half an hour in the ring.

“I feel every decision we made at each given time was the correct decision. I am proud of every one of my team for what we have done in the short time we have done it.

“Thirty minutes was the longest I have fought in a ring or cage or anywhere, surpassing my previous time of 25 minutes.

“I am happy for the experience and happy to take all these great lessons with me and implement them into my camp going forward. Another day, another lesson!”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Concluding by taking his hat off to Floyd Mayweather, McGregor said: “Congrats to Floyd Mayweather on a well-fought match.

“He’s very experienced and methodical in his work. I wish him well in retirement. He is a heck of a boxer.

“His experience, his patience, and his endurance won him this fight, hands down. I always told him he was not a fighter but a boxer. But sharing the ring with him, he is undoubtedly a solid fighter.

“Strong in the clinch, great understanding of frames and head position. He has some powerful tools he could bring into an MMA game for sure.”

Make of that what you will.

The amount of money earned in the event has certainly taken the edge of his performances.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.