Consistently a problem, Adrien Broner has one fight to save his boxing life

Adrien Broner heads into the most important fight of his career tonight knowing that it’s not about titles. It’s more about saving his boxing life.

Despite plenty of headlines for the wrong reasons, Broner has assured his fans that he has the desire to reignite his career.

Facing Jovanie Santiago on Showtime, Broner has just one opportunity to prove his worth.

Any bad performance or a loss, and it could be all over for the four-weight champion.

Broner is determined to shake off his bad-boy image and enjoy the latter stages of his boxing stint.

“Even if I didn’t have these pending court cases against me, I’d still be working my ass off to come back and make a fortune,” said Broner. “That has nothing to do with my motivation.

“God gave me a blessing and gifted me with some great talent, and I’m not going to let it go to waste.

!The motivation is that I miss the sport. I miss being on top. I miss being champion, and I’m going to take another run at being champion.

“I’ve found my love for boxing again. I gave myself some time to miss boxing, and I’m ready to go in there and win some more world titles. My children are what fuel me now.

“I need to go back to the gym after the fight. I’m trying to stay out of as much trouble as possible. Stay out of jail and work my ass off.

“I’m going to dedicate these last three to five years to straight boxing. I’m going to get as much as I can out of boxing and then retire and watch my kids grow up.

“I’ve matured a lot. I’ve been through a lot. It’s just time to get to business, make my money and do what I do best, and that’s a box.

“The goal is to become the five-time world champion, and then the sixth and the seventh time after that.

“I’m just working. I was so out of shape. I had to be gritty, and I had to dig deep. Being out that long, I was overweight. I had to wake up and run miles and work my body back. It was tough.

“My career speaks for itself, honestly—a four-weight class world champion. I was one of the youngest ever to do it. And I’m going to be a five-time world champion soon. I’m just going to keep putting in the work, and I’m going to stay focused.

“People forget that I’m only 31 years old. They sometimes look at me like an old head. It’s crazy. I have been around for a long time – about 11 years now.

“But I’m only 31, and I have a lot more in the tank. With my resume, I feel like I have a lot more to do. I’m going to put the work in, and I’m going to get it done.

“Of course, I think about the Hall of Fame. I think I’ve done enough already. I was one of the youngest to ever become a four-time world champion in four weight classes.

“But I’m going to go win some more titles and do what I do to seal the deal.”

He continued: “I feel like I’m going to be a world champion again, again and again until I’m really done with boxing.

“Yes, I took two years off from boxing, retired, and let my body heal and rest.

“I feel like I’ve got what it takes to win more championships in different weight classes, so that’s what I’m going to do.

“I went through a lot of things, honestly. One day, I just woke and said, ‘I’m done.’ To change, you’ve got to make a change, or you’ll steadily get caught up doing the same thing.

“I cut a lot of stuff, I stopped doing a lot of stuff, and I got myself together. It was a long road to get to where I’m at today, and now I’m here.”

On where he will focus his crosshairs, Broner stated: “Listen, if you got a belt, hold on to it.

“I’m coming to sweep it all up. I’m coming to get them all.

“Expect a hell of a show.

“I’m just ready to put it all on the line. I don’t know how he feels, but I’m willing to die in the ring. I’m willing to put my life on the line.

“I don’t know how far he’s willing to go. He might start thinking about his kids, grandkids, aunts, nieces. I don’t know.

“From the time I was six years old, I never took a break from boxing. So that’s what I did. Now, I’m missing boxing again, I’m back in it, and we’re back to it on Saturday night.

“I have to stay on my A-game. I’m going in to get the victory – whatever presents itself. If the knockout presents itself, I’m taking it.

“You don’t get paid for overtime, but I’m definitely coming to get my win.

“The overall goal is to get past this fight first. In boxing, you can’t look past no opponent. I don’t care how everything looks on paper.

“In boxing, you’re only one punch away from a knockout, and that’s on both ends.

“So what I’ve got to do is go in, get my victory, get my hands raised first, and then we’re gonna go to the drawing board. So the plan for me is to get my victory Saturday night.

“Everything happens for a reason, and I think this is going to be a great start. Like I said before, I didn’t want any easy out.

“I could have taken a pushover. But I’m not doing that. I love competition.

“I want somebody to test me, bring the best out of me, and that’s why I picked Jovanie Santiago. Saturday night is going to be a great fight.”







ADRIEN BRONER vs SANTIAGO

Broner vs. Santiago. The 12-round welterweight bout in the main event Saturday, February 20 live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will also pit former heavyweight world title challenger Dominic Breazeale against highly touted contender Otto Wallin in the 12-round co-feature.

The telecast opener features former world champion Robert Easter Jr. facing off against contender Ryan Martin in a 12-round super lightweight bout.

TGB Promotions promote the event. Breazeale vs. Wallin is promoted in association with Salita Promotions.

