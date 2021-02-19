Terence Crawford walks away from Errol Spence, eyes Manny Pacquiao

Two-weight world champion Terence Crawford has again reiterated his desire to move on from any unification with Errol Spence. Instead, ‘Bud’ would prefer to face Manny Pacquiao.

Crawford and Spence participated in a recent social media spat but always seems miles away from getting a fight on in the ring.

Even face-to-face meetings, which have gone viral on several YouTube channels, led to nothing.

Now, Crawford has made a public pledge not to mention Spence as a future opponent.

“You will never hear me asking for that fight ever again,” Crawford told FightHype. “If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.

“I don’t need that fight. I’m not worried about that fight.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On which direction he may turn, Crawford singled out Pacquiao, who unfathomably saw himself stripped of his world title.

Shawn Porter -who battled Spence in a 2019 Fight of the Year contender, is on Crawford’s mind.

MANNY PACQUIAO

“I prefer the Manny Pacquiao fight over Shawn Porter. But Shawn Porter is a great fighter in his own right,” he pointed out.

“Manny Pacquiao is fast, moves, and can punch. Shawn Porter is aggressive, tough, durable. I’ll be ready for whichever one comes to fruition.”

This latest development is a far cry from Crawford and Spence trading barbs last month as they pointed out just how much they have achieved.

“I’ve been champion since March 1st, 2014. Seven straight years are coming up, three different weight classes,” stated Crawford.

“If I were to retire right now, the Hall of Fame would be the next accomplishment. Sorry, can’t say the same for (you).







Spence replied: “I want to fight the best, though because lord knows I’ll use one y’all favorite fighters as a tune-up.”

Crawford snapped back: “All those accomplishments with names people won’t remember.

“One name they are going to remember is Errol Spence ducking Crawford. “That’s going to stay with you your whole lifetime.”

Now linked to Yordenis Ugas, Spence is moving closer to another in-house Premier Boxing Champions event.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.