Limited number of tickets released for Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire

A limited number of tickets are on sale now for the “SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE” women’s boxing event on Friday, March 5 from the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich.

Due to pandemic-related limits on capacity, an exclusive 194 tickets can be purchased to watch the all-female night of professional boxing, featuring a 10-round 154-pound unification showdown between undefeated three-division and current WBC/WBO Super Welterweight World champion Claressa Shields and also unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight World Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire.

Priced at $300, $225 and $150 (with facility fee included), the tickets can be purchased at the Dort Financial Center website www.dortfinancialcenter.com, at etix.com or in-person at the Dort Financial Center box office from 9:00-5:00 Monday – Friday.

In support of the “herstoric” main event, undefeated former amateur standout Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas, will fight an eight-round rematch to the exciting non-stop slugfest she had with Waycross, Georgia’s Monika “Lay Em Down” Harrison (2-1, 1 KO) last August. This time, however, a prestigious belt will be on the line, as the two warriors will vie for the WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship.

In another outstanding match-up, undefeated fast-rising middleweight Logan “The Golden Girl” Holler (9-0-1, 3 KO) of Columbia, South Carolina, will look to continue her ascent up the 160-pound ranks against Newark, Delaware, veteran Schemelle Baldwin (3-1-2, 2 KO) over eight tough rounds.

For those not lucky enough to obtain tickets, SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE will be livestreamed on FITE.TV (9 pm ET/6 pm PT) and distributed by InDemand to the major cable, satellite and telco outlets for just $29.95.

Dedicated to this year’s International Women’s day (Monday, March 8, 2021) SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE is presented by Salita Promotions in association with Groupe Yvon Michel.

More concussive matchups will be announced shortly.