Heavyweight with ‘worst perfect record’ defends solely fighting in Mexico

The heavyweight that WBN labeled as having the ‘worst perfect record’ of all the current contenders has defended his choice to fight only in Mexico.

Christopher Lovejoy, 35, has amassed a standout 19-0 record facing exclusively Mexican also-rans opponents.

Unsurprisingly, the American has knocked out every single one within three rounds, most in the very first session.

One example of how bad Lovejoy’s victories are is apparent in a World Boxing News article.

On his debut, Lovejoy fought a 220 pounder who was giving up 82 pounds. He almost KO’d Lovejoy early.

Recuperating, Lovejoy then took out Aron Franco before the first three minutes ended.

That certainly wasn’t the end of the story. The pair faced each other in Lovejoy’s 15th bout. All this despite Franco losing two bouts in the meantime, both via early stoppage.

Franco hadn’t fought for two years and had gained sixty pounds. Lovejoy then took him out in 37 seconds.

It is genuinely shocking, considering it was so many victories down the line.

Arguing his choice to only campaign south of the American border, Lovejoy has since come out fighting.

“There are good fighters with bad records. And terrible fighters with good records,” the puncher told Sky Sports.

“They come to fight because they have a lot of pride. I know people who went down there and lost.

“I know a heavyweight who went down to Mexico and lost by disqualification.

“In Mexico, you’d better go for the knockout because you’re in their country. The judges don’t care about you.”







HEAVYWEIGHT SKILLS

Asked about his skillset, Lovejoy added: “I’m a huge guy with a (football) background.

“I can bench and squat 400lbs. I can dunk a basketball, and I can run fast. I’m very powerful,” Lovejoy stressed.

In regards to where he can go with his boxing career, he concluded: “I’m up there with the best.

“In sparring, whenever I touch someone, it changes the whole dynamic. As soon as I touch someone, they fall.

“Ask anyone who spars with me, and they will say that I hit like a mule. The power comes naturally.”

Furthermore, fights with Dave Allen and Bermane Stiverne have fallen apart over the past few months as Lovejoy focuses on Mexico.

There is not a single grain of footage available from any of Lovejoy’s fights so far.

