Garry Jonas launches ProBox Promotions, signs Valle Brothers

ProBox Promotions

Garry Jonas, former head of Iron Mike Productions and Acquinity Sports has announced the launch of ProBox Promotions, a new promotional company based in Plant City, FL.

Returning to the promotions trade after a five-years hiatus, Jonas is very excited to move forward on his new venture. “I’ve worked with some world champions and great fighters over the last ten years including Juan Carlos Payano and Argenis Mendez in addition to Erickson Lubin, Sammy Vasquez Jr. and Felix Diaz along with Edgar Berlanga and Josue Vargas. I know how to build champions and promote world-class events both of which are strong components of what our success will be at ProBox Promotions.”

“Over the course of the last few years I’ve built the largest and best rehab facility in the country, WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab here in Plant City. Through our unique situation there is a wealth of synergy between the two companies with our fighters able to train and live here in Plant City.”

“Our state-of-the-art gym transitions to a full-service boxing venue that will host our events. The self-contained venue also has full production capabilities for our broadcasts.”

Continued Jonas, “We’re also announcing the signing today of two tremendous, good looking Puerto Rican prospects, Dominic and Marques Valle. I see both of them as every bit as talented as the world class fighters I’ve worked with in the past. Additionally, they are well-raised, polite, humble and hard-working young men that have the drive and work ethic which I’ve learned over the years is so important in becoming a world champion.”

“I’m grateful to Tim Van Newhouse of Split-T Management for bringing Dominic and Marques to my attention and look forward to working with him further. We’ll be announcing their upcoming fights shortly, Marques’ second pro bout and Dominic’s debut.”

Said Van Newhouse, “I’ve known Garry for many years. His creativity, energy and passion for the sport always stuck with me, so it’s refreshing to work with him in this capacity. This is a perfect fit for the Valle brothers and collectively I’m confident we can keep these guys on the championship path”. Both brothers fight out of nearby Winter Haven, FL and both are also NEXT models.

The 21-year-old Marques Valle, (1-0, 1 KO), stands 6’1” tall and competes as a professional in the welterweight division. Among his accolades through his 45 amateur bouts were a Silver Medal at the 2018 Men’s Nationals in addition to being a 2020 Team USA Olympic Trials Participant.

Marques made his successful pro debut on September 10, 2020 with a first-round knockout of Jernato Harris in Kissimmee, FL. Said Marques, “This is a great step forward in my boxing career. I’m confident that signing with ProBox Promotions will bring me great opportunities. I feel blessed, not only to be given this opportunity but for my brother and I to grow and be great together.”



Standing 5’11”, Dominic Valle will be fighting in the featherweight division as a professional. In the amateur ranks, he was a winner at the 2016 National Silver Gloves and 2018 National Junior Olympics while boasting a record of 43-3 with all three losses coming by split decision.

Said Dominic, “It’s a dream come true – working all of these years, working nonstop. I’ve never been on Instagram, bragging about what I’m doing, I’ve just stayed in the gym and can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve put into this. “We are going to make the Valle name a household name, being on the same card – we are going to sell out arenas in the near future!