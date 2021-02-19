Ex-Tyson Fury foe: Anthony Joshua not the same since Andy Ruiz Jr. loss

Ed Mulholland

The man who came so close to ending Tyson Fury’s undefeated run has stated Anthony Joshua isn’t the same since losing to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Otto Wallin, preparing for his return to the ring this weekend, has been studying forthcoming opponent Dominic Breazeale.

Firstly, during the Swede’s research, he focused on Breazeale’s fight with Joshua.

In 2016, Joshua downed Breazeale twice on home soil to stop the American in seven rounds.

Wallin now believes the Briton is a changed fighter who readily knocked out challengers to the one post-Ruiz defeat in 2019.

ANDY RUIZ JR

“I’ve been studying my opponent Breazeale’s defeat to Joshua, and there is a change in AJ’s mentality. He looks hurt since Ruiz,” Wallin told Marc Gatford via BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“I’ve been watching Joshua’s fight with Breazeale lately. Joshua has a great style, but I think sometimes, maybe he does not trust himself enough.

“I hope that he can tune into how he looked against Breazeale. He looked more confident than he’s been lately.

“It looks to me like he’s been hurt a little bit mentally after that Ruiz loss. Something looked off with him that night – all the way through.

“Even from Joshua coming out of the dressing room into the ring.

“I hope that he can trust himself and do what he’s good at as he’s got a beautiful style. AJ has just got to do what he’s good at.”

AJ CHANGES

On changes AJ may be attempting to make, Wallin added: “I watched his fight against Pulev, and it looks like he’s trying to explore some different sides of himself.

“He’s got a good trainer with McCraken. I know he’s probably brought in some other people also now.

“But the training he has been doing with McCracken has led him a long way.

“So I don’t think he needs to change much. He needs to tune into who he is. And when he fights Fury, he needs to be prepared to take some shots to give some.







“Also, you have got to remember he has a lot of pressure. He’s a massive star. I don’t even know how he feels inside.

“He has a big following. People depend on him. There’s a lot to consider there.”

Wallin vs. Breazeale takes place this Saturday night on the undercard of Adrien Broner’s comeback fight.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.