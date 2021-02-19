Deontay Wilder finally closes the book on ever fighting Tyson Fury again

Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder has admitted Tyson Fury is not part of his plans as the American puncher looks to the future following his first loss.

A year ago, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ looked out of sorts when pummeled in seven rounds by Fury at the world-famous MGM Grand.

WBN was part of the sixteen thousand plus in attendance that night in Las Vegas, jaw-droppingly watching as Wilder struggled to get out of the gate.

Fury took control and finished a major triumph with relative ease to take the WBC heavyweight title.

Since then, bad blood has reigned supreme between the pair.

Wilder accused Fury of cheating, even blaming his corner for wrongdoing in the fight. This furor led to Fury vowing never to fight Wilder again and coach Mark Breland leaving.

Launching mediation in a bid to secure an agreed trilogy chance to win back his belt, Wilder was still hopeful of stopping Fury from facing Anthony Joshua for all the divisional marbles.

But in a shock admission this week, Wilder named his targets for a return and said he wanted only to take on boxers he hadn’t fought before.

Effectively, ruling out that third encounter with Fury – probably forever.

“I’d love to fight guys I haven’t fought, you know, the ones at the top which I haven’t fought,” Wilder said on Instagram Live.

“That’s what I want. I know that’s lame, a little bit, to not name a name. But anyone I haven’t faced at the top, that’s you (so not Tyson Fury or Luis Ortiz).”

DEONTAY WILDER OPPONENT

That leaves Joshua and stablemate Andy Ruiz Jr. The latter is a fight that is already exciting the fans as AJ is tied up.

Without being specific, Wilder responded by alluding to Joshua more than Ruiz: “Yeah. Any fighter that’s at the top that people haven’t seen me fight.

“People strongly want to see me fight, that’s who I want to fight.







“I can sit here and name names all day. That’s the easy part.

“I’m just going to go to the top. Once you go to the top and it’s someone I haven’t fought, that’s who I want to fight.

“I want to clean the division out, period,” he added.

