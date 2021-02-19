David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly: Weights and Running order

Weight and running order are confirmed for Saturday night’s Sky Sports and DAZN televised welterweight clash between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly.
10 x 3 mins vacant WBA International Featherweight Title
JORDAN GILL 8st 13lbs 5oz v
CESAR JUAREZ 8st 13lbs 2oz
followed by
4 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
JOHNNY FISHER 16st 13lbs 10oz v
MATT GORDON 17st 3lbs 10oz
followed by
10 x 3 mins vacant IBF Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Title
ROBBIE DAVIES JR 9st 12lbs 2oz v
GABRIEL VALENZUELA 9st 12lbs 8oz
followed by
10 x 3 mins International Welterweight contest
FLORIAN MARKU 10st 6lbs 8oz v
RYLAN CHARLTON 10st 4lbs 6oz
followed by
12 x 3 mins European Welterweight Title
DAVID AVANESYAN 10st 6lbs 6oz v
JOSH KELLY 10st 6lbs
“This fight has been coming for a long time. The date has changed many times. I’ve had many training camps.
“I hope everything is good tomorrow with the weight. I need to win this fight. This is my work. I give everything to win this fight.
“I’m going to give 100% to take the win. After the fight, I will go home to see my children and my family.
“This is a must-win fight for me. It’s a big fight. English, Russian and Spanish fans have been messaging me.
“On Saturday night, we’re going to show a good fight. I’m going to give everything to win this fight.”
“I’ve got great respect for David, and I’ll echo what he said, family and health is the most important thing. We’ve got to get a job done on Saturday.
“It’s my main aim in 2021 to start with this European Title. I’ve stepped up to levels that I couldn’t even imagine I could do in the gym. I thought last time I was ready, but COVID came, and it got canceled. I was nowhere near ready compared to what I am now. All I need to do is go and put on a show on Saturday.
“I’ve done a lot of talking this week, and I feel like I’ve expressed myself fully on what I believe will happen. We’ve just got to dance on Saturday.
“I think David is a strong capable fighter. I believe that I’m a big Welterweight, and I’m strong.
“I’m a very strong Welterweight. Saturday night is going to be a night for everyone to enjoy, I think. Now it’s time to quiet down, focus in, and get the job done.”