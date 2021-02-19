David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly: Weights and Running order

Weight and running order are confirmed for Saturday night’s Sky Sports and DAZN televised welterweight clash between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly.

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS & DAZN

10 x 3 mins vacant WBA International Featherweight Title

JORDAN GILL 8st 13lbs 5oz v

CESAR JUAREZ 8st 13lbs 2oz

followed by

4 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

JOHNNY FISHER 16st 13lbs 10oz v

MATT GORDON 17st 3lbs 10oz

followed by

10 x 3 mins vacant IBF Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Title

ROBBIE DAVIES JR 9st 12lbs 2oz v

GABRIEL VALENZUELA 9st 12lbs 8oz

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Welterweight contest

FLORIAN MARKU 10st 6lbs 8oz v

RYLAN CHARLTON 10st 4lbs 6oz

followed by

12 x 3 mins European Welterweight Title

DAVID AVANESYAN 10st 6lbs 6oz v

JOSH KELLY 10st 6lbs

Main Event Pre-fight quotes:

David Avanesyan:

“This fight has been coming for a long time. The date has changed many times. I’ve had many training camps.

“I hope everything is good tomorrow with the weight. I need to win this fight. This is my work. I give everything to win this fight.

“I’m going to give 100% to take the win. After the fight, I will go home to see my children and my family.

“This is a must-win fight for me. It’s a big fight. English, Russian and Spanish fans have been messaging me.

“On Saturday night, we’re going to show a good fight. I’m going to give everything to win this fight.”







Josh Kelly :

“I’ve got great respect for David, and I’ll echo what he said, family and health is the most important thing. We’ve got to get a job done on Saturday.

“It’s my main aim in 2021 to start with this European Title. I’ve stepped up to levels that I couldn’t even imagine I could do in the gym. I thought last time I was ready, but COVID came, and it got canceled. I was nowhere near ready compared to what I am now. All I need to do is go and put on a show on Saturday.

“I’ve done a lot of talking this week, and I feel like I’ve expressed myself fully on what I believe will happen. We’ve just got to dance on Saturday.

“I think David is a strong capable fighter. I believe that I’m a big Welterweight, and I’m strong.

“I’m a very strong Welterweight. Saturday night is going to be a night for everyone to enjoy, I think. Now it’s time to quiet down, focus in, and get the job done.”