Adrien Broner admits weight fail the day BEFORE his comeback weigh-in

Amanda Westcott

Adrien Broner has admitted failing to make weight for what was due to be a super lightweight return for the multi-division world champion.

The troubled boxer, who is back in the ring with several court cases hanging over him, had asked for an opponent at 140 pounds.

The request came despite the fact ‘The Problem’ had been out of action for two years since losing to Manny Pacquiao.

Step forward Jovanie Santiago, a third-time replacement foe who accepted the contest at the stipulated limit.

But with just 48 hours to go until they trade blows, Broner has been forced to move the goalposts.

The pair have agreed on a fight at welterweight due to Broner being unable to get down to 140 safely.

Broner has promised to continue working immediately after the result to stay on track for his goal of winning another world title.

“I had to lose the 35 pounds,” Broner explained during fight week. “It was tough.

“I’ve put in the work. After this fight, I’m going to stay on track and get right back to the gym.”

On campaigning at 140, Broner was previously confident of hitting his marker.

“I feel like 140 pounds is the weight that I want to be at, and you can’t say I made my bread and butter at 147.

“I’ve been a champion at 147 pounds, but I’ve also been a champion at 140, 135, and 130 pounds. I

“think any fight at whatever weight Adrien Broner is at is a big fight.

“That’s the main thing. I want to fight where I feel the most comfortable right now in my career, and right now, I think 140 is the best for me.”







ADRIEN BRONER WEIGHT

Unfortunately, this hasn’t happened for Broner, who will need to stay focused to secure a big fight at the lower limit later this year.

Concluding on his forthcoming challenge, the 31-year-old said: “Santiago is hungry. He’s still undefeated, and he doesn’t want to lose.

“It’s going to be a great fight. Santiago is going to come to fight. Anyone who has a chance to fight an Adrien Broner to put their career up another step will bring their A-game.

“I’m just training my hardest, and I’m going to come in and be ready on February 20.

“He’s a hell of a fighter. He’s got great skills. But I think I’m on a different level. February 20, people will see that I’m still the Adrien Broner who can take over the sport.

“In boxing, I’ve learned that it only takes one performance to bring everybody back. All I have to do is go out there and perform, and everybody will be back on the bandwagon.”

