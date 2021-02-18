Deontay Wilder ‘could have had brain issue’ during Tyson Fuy loss

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder could have had a brain issue in his fight with Tyson Fury as the heavyweight puncher surrendered his world title.

That’s the view of his now-fired former trainer who was in the corner treating him that night.

Wilder lost in seven rounds at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas one year ago next week. In the process, the American lost his feared unbeaten record.

Fury pummeled ‘The Bronze Bomber’ from the off, leading to Wilder’s allegations against ‘The Gypsy King’ and even coach Mark Breland.

The spiking of his water. Along with his decision to throw in the towel, they were both questioned by Wilder in the aftermath.

Breland has since spoken out, but it’s a new revelation of a potential cerebrum issue that stands out of the ex-world champion boxer’s retort.

“At that fight, just as many others, we had no cutman because Deontay won’t need it,” said Breland.

“So I’m not a doctor, but I know blood coming out of your ears and dazed eyes could be a brain issue.

“And power comes from your legs, and his legs were gone! – So I decided to stop the fight, and I’d do it all again.

“I have a son Deontay’s age. I’m not looking to see him go out on his shield. I hope we all stay safe. There are so many bigger issues in the world!”

DRAMA

Having moved on from the Wilder drama, Breland lifted the lid on some of the behind-the-scenes practices as he defended his reputation.

“I stayed on the team ‘cause I’ve been there from the beginning. Due to Deontay’s power and willingness to learn more, I believed he could be a force in the sport.

“I never thought anything this insane would take place.

“I should not have addressed who had the water because the accusation is so stupid it doesn’t deserve a reply.

“Anyone who knows a tiny bit about boxing knows there are tests before and after a fight. So that’s the end of that ludicrous allegation!

“And then there are the gloves. To that, I say that’s the one time I’m glad Jay (Deas, co-manager) treated me like I didn’t matter.

“So he does all the head trainer aspects, the witness for the hand wrapping, the press interviews, everything where a camera is involved – except hand wraps. I’m the one responsible for that. I’m not sure if (Deas) knows. In all those years, I can’t recall seeing him do it.

“Now this chapter of my life/book (in the process of being written) has come to an end. Above all, I won’t be talking about it anymore!

“To the ones who know me, I don’t need to say anything. To the ones who don’t, I’m not trying to defend such ridiculous, outlandish allegations,” concluded the 1984 Olympic champion.







DEONTAY WILDER ISSUE

In conclusion, Deontay Wilder has not addressed any possible brain trauma in the media and is on the comeback trail in 2021.

If anything has been affected, it will appear in his pre-training MRI scan. All boxers at the top level get checked out regularly.

At this point, Breland is certainly just guessing as to what Fury may or may not have inflicted during the fight long term.

