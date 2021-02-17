Tommy Fury in second title chance, Carl Frampton out of Feb 27 headliner

Frank Warren

Carl Frampton is out of his clash with Jamel Herring on February 27, although Frank Warren says the show featuring Tommy Fury will still go ahead.

Frampton’s history-making bid to become a three-weight world champion by taking on the WBO world super featherweight champion Jamel Herring is unfortunately now subject to delay due to ‘The Jackal’ suffering a hand injury.

Herring vs. Frampton is now off the show taking place Saturday, February 27, live on BT Sport.

Despite the headline fight cancellation, the show will go ahead as planned at the Copper Box Arena.

British super featherweight title clash between Anthony Cacace and Lyon Woodstock, headlining the card in a much-anticipated dust-up.

TOMMY FURY

Tommy Fury also returns on a card that includes super-flyweight Kaisy Khademi bidding to add the vacant IBF European to his WBO European title against Birmingham’s Ijaz Ahmed.

A second title chance for the younger brother of Tyson Fury.

The pride of Stoke, hugely popular middleweight star Nathan Heaney takes on a tough domestic test in Ryan Oliver, with thrilling lightweight prospect Sam Noakes going in against the unbeaten Delmar Thomas.

Frampton vs. Herring will find a new date in due course.

FRAMPTON INJURY

“It is just a bit of a twinge to my hand, nothing too serious, but I have seen a specialist, and his advice was to rest it,” revealed Frampton, 33.

“So I asked about the possibility of a postponement to the fight. It was agreed.

“It gives me a better chance because I will be going into the fight with two good hands after taking the advice from the specialist.

“It’s nothing major, though, and there is no fracture.”







Promoter Frank Warren said: “Carl has picked up an injury, unfortunately, so we’ve had to postpone that fight for the time being.

“Like most fans, I was looking forward to seeing Carl make history by being crowned a three-weight World Champion. That will have to wait for now.

“But we still have a fantastic card of fights lined up for next Saturday night.

“Cacace vs. Woodstock has been booked for a year now. I think we’re all excited to see these two meet in the ring finally.

“It’ll be an all-action, excitement-guaranteed kind of fight. So don’t miss it.”

