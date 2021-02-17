Teofimo Lopez threatens to do a Floyd Mayweather, walk out on Top Rank

Pound for pound star Teofimo Lopez has threatened to do what Floyd Mayweather did to Top Rank and walk out the door in money row.

Lopez, who owns the undisputed lightweight crown ripped from Vasyl Lomachenko, is unhappy at his current monetary situation.

Ahead of an IBF mandatory clash with George Kambosos Jr, Lopez wants his purse worked out before agreement thoroughly on the fight.

It means the Kambosos deal is under threat, and the entire agreement between Top Rank and Lopez hangs in the balance.

Like Floyd Mayweather did in the mid-2000s, Lopez wants the best deal for himself as his reputation remains sky-high.

Speaking over the weekend at the Richard Commey-headlined event, Lopez explained his dilemma.

“I’m looking forward, and I’m moving forward,” Lopez told ESPN’s award-winning journalist Mark Kriegel.

“If you can’t meet the terms, then like I said, I’m taking my talents somewhere else.”

He continued: “Because you got the best fighter in the world on that display. It’s all paid dues. And that’s what we did; we paid our dues.

“I am your favorite fighter’s favorite fighter. That sets the tone, and I think that everybody needs to realize that. I am the truth. I am the best in the division.”

Due to the purse bid process, Lopez gains the lion’s share of a winning bid by the promoters. This time around, it’s obviously far from acceptable.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER MOVE

Lopez could begin to scout around for new representation or even mimic Floyd Mayweather in taking over his affairs.

“I can’t take it or leave it no more. It’s more so about it’s a takeover. I earned it. It’s not something that’s a given. You’ve gotta earn it,” Lopez concluded.

Mayweather went on to earn over a billion dollars when estranging himself from Bob Arum. He made three times what was on offer from Top Rank in his very first fight out on his own.

Furthermore, that seems an impossibility for Lopez, given the stipulated clash with Kambosos. However, Top Rank may have to double their bid – at least – to keep their man.

