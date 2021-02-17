Shields vs. Dicaire: Two more bouts added to March 5 ‘Superwomen’ card

Two more exciting women’s bouts have been announced for the televised undercard of the “SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE” all-female boxing event on Friday, March 5 from the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., and live on InDemand Pay-per-view and livestreaming platform FITE.TV (9 pm ET/6 pm PT).

In support of the “herstoric” main event, a 10-round 154-pound unification showdown between undefeated three-division and current WBC/WBO Super Welterweight World champion Claressa Shields and also unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight World Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire, will be a potentially explosive co-main event, as undefeated former amateur standout Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas, will fight an eight-round rematch to the exciting non-stop slugfest she had with Waycross, Georgia’s Monika “Lay Em Down” Harrison (2-1, 1 KO) last August. This time, however, a prestigious belt will be on the line, as the two warriors will vie for the WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship.

In another outstanding match-up, undefeated fast-rising middleweight Logan “The Golden Girl” Holler (9-0-1, 3 KO) of Columbia, South Carolina, will look to continue her ascent up the 160-pound ranks against Newark, Delaware, veteran Schemelle Baldwin (3-1-2, 2 KO) over eight tough rounds.

Dedicated to this year’s International Women’s day (Monday, March 8, 2021) and presented by Salita Promotions in association with Groupe Yvon Michel, SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE on Friday, March 5, will be livestreamed on FITE.TV and distributed by InDemand to the major cable, satellite and telco outlets for just $29.95.

Undefeated 6-foot tall 198-lb Danielle Perkins was already a world-class athlete before boxing, as she played collegiate basketball for St. John’s University, making two trips to the NCAA Tournament, followed by a professional basketball career in Europe. After an automobile accident left her temporarily paralyzed, Perkins underwent a rigorous rehabilitation program and then dedicated herself to boxing.

The towering southpaw won the USA National Championships, and then as a member of Team USA, won the 2019 World Championships in Russia, becoming the first American man or woman to win a world championship since Claressa Shields in 2016. Perkins trains under the tutelage of James Cooper.

“I’m excited to be a part of such an historic all-female card on March 5,” said Perkins. “I admire what Claressa Shields has done as a trailblazer for women’s boxing and I want to bring the same thing to the heavyweight division.”

Once-beaten Monika Harrison started in combat sports as a kickboxer, 17 years ago. The intimidating slugger has had trouble finding opponents in both the amateur and professional ranks but seems to have found a heated rival in Perkins. The pair fought to an exciting four-round decision victory for Perkins last August, but Harrison had her moments and says she’s making the adjustments to even the score this time. A construction worker, originally from Georgia and residing in New Jersey, Harrison turned professional in 2018, and once fought highly touted undefeated prospect Lei’D Tapa to a four-round draw. Tapa never fought again.



A natural to the sport, Columbia, South Carolina, native Logan Holler started boxing as a way to stay in shape, but quickly found she had a knack. A lifelong athlete from an athletic family, Holler’s father played football player for the Green Bay Packers and legendary coach Vince Lombardi. Holler was an equestrian before finding the ring. She earned a Division 1 scholarship to the University of South Carolina’s Equestrian team where she helped them win the SEC Championship. Holler says she had trouble finding amateur fights in South Carolina, so she turned professional in 2014 without ever having fought and has gone on to turn heads by going unbeaten since then. Holler is also a devout Christian. She is trained by former fighter Dominic Robinson-Neal.

“I am excited to be a part of such a great event featuring an all-female card making history on this PPV,” said Holler. “I am looking forward to putting on a strong performance and making a statement as I continue down the path toward a world title shot.”