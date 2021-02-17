Promoter Dmitriy Salita adds undefeated heavyweight to stable

Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of undefeated Dominican heavyweight “Gentleman” George Arias (15-0, 7 KOs) to a co-promotional agreement, along with DiBella Entertainment.

Born in San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, Arias moved to New York City in 1996, at four years old. At age 18, the now 29-year-old started boxing as a hobby at Morris Park Boxing Gym near his home in Brooklyn, but quickly found he had natural talent for the sport.

Arias capped off his amateur career by winning the New York Golden Gloves in 2014 and subsequently turned professional in October of that year.

Though he facially bears a resemblance to “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali, Arias’ relatively diminutive height of 6’ 0” often puts him at a size disadvantage against today’s modern heavyweights. He overcomes the physical adversity with an entertaining fighting style more reminiscent of the great “Smokin” Joe Frazier than Ali.

Trained and managed by Leon Washington Jr. and advised by Andre Rozier, Arias often switches between clever boxing and all-out slugging and has proven adept at both in several exciting fights.

Inactive since October 2019 due to the pandemic, Arias will finally return to action and make his first appearance under the new co-promotional banner this Wednesday, February 17, at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Fighting on the untelevised undercard of a ShoBox: The New Generation card, Arias will face deceptively skilled North Carolina veteran Joel Caudle over six rounds.

“First of all, I’m very thankful where DiBella Entertainment has brought me thus far,” said Arias. “Now I’m excited about where DBE and Salita can advance my career together. It is my goal to be the first heavyweight champion of the world from the Dominican Republic.”



Promoter Salita, who also handles unbeaten big men Jarrell Miller and Apti Davtaev, as well as previous Arias opponent Robert Simms, says his new fighter has all the makings of a new fan-favorite in boxing.

“George becomes a fan favorite everywhere he fights,” said new promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “He’s got the style and the smile to become an old-school heavyweight champion the whole worlds knows and loves. I’m happy to be pairing up with his team to help make that happen and I’m looking forward to watching this exciting prospect back in action this week.”

“George is poised for a big opportunity by the end of 2021, but he needs to fight regularly until then. We wanted to get him back into the ring as soon as possible and we’re really happy that tomorrow night he will be facing a tough opponent in Joel Caudle, who is with Russell Peltz,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Going forward, George will be co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Salita Promotions, appearing on both of our events, getting him ready for when a major opportunity presents itself.”