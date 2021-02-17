Eddie Hearn aims to promote undisputed champ Teofimo Lopez’s next fight

Mikey Williams

Eddie Hearn is planning to join the purse bidding for the mandatory clash featuring undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.

Making his intentions known, the Matchroom boss used his platform on The Ak and Barak Show today for his weekly Hearn Report.

Lopez is currently unhappy with Top Rank and Bob Arum’s terms for an ordered battle with undefeated George Kambosos Jr.

Hearn is now aiming to put a spanner in the works when the IBF bidding takes place imminently.

Should he win, the Essex man will have permission to stage Lopez’s next fight and televise on DAZN.

Standout topics from the exchange are below. Listen to the report in full on the Sirius XM app or DAZN.

HEARN REPORT – TEOFIMO LOPEZ

– If I’m Teofimo Lopez and I hear Bob saying he doesn’t want me to bid on Lopez-Kambosos, I don’t like that.

– It’s on Bob if the fight ultimately goes to a purse bid. If he says it would affect the Fury-AJ negotiations, that’s terrible for boxing.

– We are certainly interested in Lopez-Kambosos. I’m sure we won’t be the only bidders.

– I respect Teofimo Lopez, and I think he wants to fight all the top LWs. He took the risk of fighting Loma to make big money. It hasn’t materialized yet.

– I believe Devin Haney is the best LW in the world but he needs a big win. I agree with Teofimo Lopez – Devin needs that big breakout fight.







– We’re talking to Golden Boy as we speak about Haney-Linares. Devin wants Garcia or Lopez now, but it may not be feasible.

– I thought Lomachenko was too soon for Teofimo Lopez, who is a guy who had the guts to say, “I’m ready now.” And Devin has the same mentality.

– Current champs need to take a page out of Canelo’s book – where are the MW champs saying they want to unify? They’re not saying it because Demetrius Andrade is a champion.

– Bad judging continues to plague the sport, as you saw this past weekend. It’s not corruption – it’s incompetence.

– I don’t know what the solution is, but judges have to be accountable for poor performances.

Catch all things Boxing. @SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel 156. The Ak & Barak Show, weekdays 12-2p ET.

At the Fights w/ @commishrandyg & @gerrycooney: Mon+Fri 6-8p ET.