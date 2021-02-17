Deontay Wilder accused of being an inflated ego diva dishing out ‘wrath’

Amanda Westcott

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has been labeled a prima donna for his behavior after reigning supreme as a top division ruler.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has seen his reputation take a battering since his excuses following a Tyson Fury loss. This latest outburst aims at his treatment of others.

Fired trainer Mark Breland, who left Wilder’s team despite being there from day one, has lifted the lid on a diva-like attitude.

Wilder’s ego had begun to run riot due to winning the heavyweight title and knocking out opponent after challenger.

In training, the American was now the main man. Threats of being relieved of camp duties were rife as Wilder trained for his upcoming fights.

Outling what transpired, Breland gave his old boss both barrels. He didn’t hold anything back.

“Deontay had become untrainable because he was at the point of he knows more about boxing than all of us,” explained Breland. “So teaching a correct jab was not a priority to learn once he continued on his knockout streak.

“So a coach can only teach someone if they’re willing to learn. We would wait for the champ for hours before he arrived at the gym. Jay (Deas, co-manager) would then inform us of his mood.

“If he had a bad day, we had to ‘be quiet’ to not be on the receiving end of ‘his wrath’ according to Jay, in an effort not to be ‘fired.’

“And yeah, hitting the bag, jumping rope, and running is not high on the list. So if Deontay doesn’t feel like it, he and Jay didn’t seem to understand the importance of those things.

“He would make it clear not to ask Deontay twice.

“If I tried to pull Deontay to the side to tell him what I see, Jay made it clear ‘don’t say nothing. You don’t want to make him mad’.

“I’ve watched this man (Deontay) speak to many people disrespectfully and although I’m extremely humble and calm, I’m a man first,” he added.







DEONTAY WILDER ACTIONS

Wilder’s actions add further to a year where he lost his undefeated record, coveted world title, and some of his fanbase.

A comeback is on the cards for the summer of 2021. Wilder and Deas are yet to make official what additions they’ll make.

After the Fury loss, Wilder had initially stated none of his cornermen would be released. Days later, Breland was out of there.

What’s next in this saga?

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.