Two Heavyweight GGG’s! – Kazakhstan punchers coming for big three

Kazakhstan is making big moves in the heavyweight division and could be a new force to challenge the British fighters currently dominating the belts.

The news comes as Zhan Kossobutskiy prepares to fight Nigeria’s Onoriode Ehwarieme for a world ranking this Saturday at the Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany.

Kossobutskiy, 32, could join another undefeated puncher in Ivan Dychko, pushing towards the sport’s upper echelons.

The battle against Ehwarieme will be the primary fight of the event. Both boxers are strong, powerful, and have good records. But Kossobutskiy is the favorite thanks to his standout 14-0, 13 KO’s record.

They promise an explosive clash because of their punching power. The winner will have an excellent opportunity to climb the boxing world rankings.

The WBO has already recognized the Kazakhstan native. A win would cement two places after a pair of victories in 2020.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

Fellow countryman Dychko is on track for a shot at the world title once the dust settles on Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder is also in the frame with Joshua and Fury, meaning either Kossobutskiy or Dychko may well be in the sights of the ‘Bronze Bomber.’

However, Ehwarieme also has an excellent record and held an IBF regional title in the past.

The African is over two meters tall and stands more than 10 centimeters taller than his opponent, which is a trait he can use to his advantage.







Ehwarieme has slightly more professional experience and comes with a C.V. of 18 wins, one loss, and 17 KOs.

Dychko has work to do to bump up his record but is already on the fast-track through his nine pro bouts.

All nine have ended early and within the three-round limit. There’s no doubt Dychko is a threat too.

