‘I was only Deontay Wilder coach, but I didn’t even have his phone number’

Deontay Wilder’s arrangement for his fight camps is uncovered further by the man let go after his only professional defeat.

Mark Breland, a superb fighter himself in his day, was fired unceremoniously by Wilder after a stoppage loss to Tyson Fury.

The Olympic gold medalist partly blamed for the reverse due to throwing in the towel. But this seems to be only part of the story.

Wilder wouldn’t acknowledge Breland outside of the gym, and the coach didn’t have any access to the former heavyweight champion whatsoever.

On the outside, it’s a weird arrangement. One that we now know was unworkable up to a breaking point.

Revealing further details on their relationship from day one, Breland felt estranged before the official break-up.

“As far as Deontay is ‘done’ and ‘I’m done (with him),’ I meant with each other,” Breland stated when clearing up any chances of a reconciliation.

“I don’t have any idea of what/where that man’s career is going. I’m not interested in trying to predict his career.

“The facts are that my time in the coaching position with the Bronze Bomber changed drastically in the twelve years since I started with him.

“When he turned pro, Jay Deas (co-manager) called me and humbly stated that he needed a trainer for a great prospect that he had at his gym.

“Boxing goes like this: you walk into my gym, I train you. I found you, and sometimes I manage you too.

“So Jay was seen as the ‘head trainer’ in the media, but I was the only one on the team with a boxing resume, and I was the only trainer.

“That was okay with me because of my humility. I didn’t have to be the one in front of the camera. I’ve lived that life.

“After Deontay became a name in boxing, new members did join the team. It got to the point where didn’t or don’t even have my fighter’s phone number.

“I haven’t spoken to Deontay alone in years. The things that I told Deontay to do had to run past Jay,” he added.







DEONTAY WILDER ENVIRONMENT

This kind of partnership was always going to run its course sooner or later. Amazingly, it took over a decade to implode spectacularly.

Is he now be exposed as a boxer set in his ways? – Someone just expecting to knock opponents out every fight?

Wilder seems bereft of any tactical expertise and unwilling to accept any blueprint or real guidance to beat whoever is in front of him.

Those questions will need to be asked by whoever takes over the corner when the 35-year-old finally gets back to work full-time.

