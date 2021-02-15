Tyson Fury, without a fight in a year, says inactivity destroys careers

@gypsyking101

Eyebrows were raised over the weekend when heavyweight champion Tyson Fury aired his views on yet another loss for a British fighter during the pandemic.

Fury commented after seeing Josh Warrington pounded round after round before being taken out by Mauricio Lara in the UK.

Warrington missed out on a big fight against one of the big-name Americans and now has to be back to the drawing board.

But it was Fury’s words that polarized some. ‘The Gypsy King’ blamed inactivity for many defeats during crowds banned from attending.

It’s no secret that Warrington feeds of his Leeds Army of fans, but Fury is convinced not fighting regularly enough was to blame.

“Tonight, the fight world saw another victim of Inactivity in josh Warrington,” stated Fury. “Covid has destroyed a lot of careers.

“You can’t beat staying active,” he added.

TYSON FURY

Granted that Warrington has been out of action since October 2019, Fury himself hasn’t traded blows since February 2020.

Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder had a pair of scheduled clashes due. One in July, with another set to follow at the end of the year.

Both hit the scrapheap due to Covid and not helped by Wilder entering mediation over a failed trilogy.

By the time Fury does fight, potentially against Anthony Joshua, if that deal ever makes it over the line, the WBC champion will have suffered at least a sixteen-month absence.

The gap is more prolonged than Warrington’s before he got knocked out.

Joshua fought Kubrat Pulev during the lockdown, meaning Fury could be at a disadvantage coming to the first bell of their all-Brit battle.

WARRINGTON RETURN

Regarding Warrington, the 30-year-old faces an uphill task getting back into contention after poor performances in two of his last three bouts.

The war with Carl Frampton took a lot out of Warrington. That was followed up by what seemed to be a decision reverse against Kid Galahad.

Choosing not to set the record straight and walking away from a mandated rematch, Warrington lost his world title.

He’s now in no man’s land after breaking his jaw in the contest but has vowed to come back stronger.

“Thank you for all the well wishes. I’m back home with the family and recovering,” he pointed out. “Big congratulations to Lara, that lad can punch.

“The Warrior will return!”

